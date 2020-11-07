How to Add Localization to Vue.js App with vue-i18n and Localazy

375 reads

@ localazy Localazy Localize your app the modern and developer-friendly way!

Localization of any type of application, be it a web, mobile or desktop app, can be tedious and irritating. In this article, I’ll show you how can you handle that easily with Localazy and

vue-18n

in a way that you’ll spend your time effectively and actually enjoy the localization process.

Localazy’s most prominent features are a pro-active review process, highly accurate translation memory supported by community-shared translations and non-disturbing, and crystal clear UI which is not bloated with rarely used options. And as I’ll show shortly, it works seamlessly with

vue-i18n

tldr;

sign up for Localazy,

create an app with English as source language and Use community translations (ShareTM) option enabled,

select Vue.js integration option and install Localazy CLI,

install and configure vue-i18n

create localazy.json in root and paste in and modify the configuration

in root and paste in and modify the configuration create locales folder and in it create en.json . Add any translation key-value pair, e.g.

folder and in it create . Add any translation key-value pair, e.g. run localazy upload ,

, in Localazy, add any language. Then review it and accept the suggested phrases,

run localazy download and check locales folder for the new locale,

and check folder for the new locale, run the app npm run serve



Sign up and app creation

. Thanks to that, managing translation strings, even with open-source projects where anybody can contribute (with varying quality), is a piece of cake 🍰.

First of all, let’s set up a new account on Localazy and create a new application. In this article, we’ll use English as the source language, but you can generally choose any other. Make sure that the Use community translations (ShareTM) option is enabled. ShareTM is the highly accurate translation memory I mentioned. Thanks to it, most of the new applications have as much as 50 % of their strings automatically available for translation into 80+ languages.

Proceed to create the app. Afterward, select Vue.js on the integration screen. We’ll use the powerful CLI tool to manage the upload and download of phrases. Installation is available for Linux, MacOS and Windows. Note the read and write keys in step 2. We’ll need it shortly.

Set up Vue project

If you don’t want to follow the step-by-step guide here, you can take a look at the finished repo. Otherwise, stay awhile and listen.

Create a new Vue project with

vue create vue-i18n-example

npm install -g @vue/cli

vue-i18n

npm install vue-i18n

(if you don’t have Vue CLI installed, run) and use Vue 2 preset. Once everything is installed, add

Now it’s time to add integration with Localazy. Create

localazy.json

{ "writeKey" : "your-write-key" , "readKey" : "your-read-key" , "upload" : { "type" : "json" , "files" : "src/assets/locales/en.json" }, "download" : { "files" : "src/assets/locales/${lang}.json" } }

in the root folder and paste the following configuration. Use the write and read keys from the step 2 of the integration guide page.

Additionally, create

src/assets/locales

en.json

{ "hello" : "Hello, my friend" , "stay_awhile_and_listen" : "Stay awhile and listen" }

folder andfile inside. Since we’ve set English to be the source language, this file will contain the source phrases for our application. You can fill in any key-value pair you like. I’ll add this.

At this point, the application is ready to have localization managed by Localazy. Before we upload the first bunch of strings, let’s prepare a test scenario with

vue-i18n

to get it off our plates.

First modify

main.js

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import VueI18n from "vue-i18n" ; import en from "../src/assets/locales/en.json" ; const messages = { en, } Vue.use(VueI18n); const i18n = new VueI18n({ locale : 'en' , messages }) Vue.config.productionTip = false new Vue({ i18n, render : h => h(App), }).$mount( '#app' )

And then

App.vue

< template > < div id = "app" > < h1 > {{$t('hello')}} </ h1 > < h2 > {{$t('stay_awhile_and_listen')}} </ h2 > </ div > </ template > < script > export default { name : 'App' , } </ script > < style > #app { font-family : Avenir, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; -webkit-font-smoothing : antialiased; -moz-osx-font-smoothing : grayscale; text-align : center; color : #2c3e50 ; margin-top : 60px ; } </ style >

When you run

npm run serve

Uploading and downloading phrases

, you should see the two English phrases. Nothing fancy so far.

Let’s upload the English file to Localazy. From the root folder, run the following command

localazy upload -s

The

-s

Localazy CLI, v1.1.9 Advanced file uploader/downloader for the Localazy translation platform. Read more information at https://localazy.com/docs/cli Uploading... - deprecate missing: false - import as new: false - app version: 0 - groups: (default only) - folder: . Processing files... ./src/assets/locales/en.json (file=file.json, lang=inherited, type=json) Verifying... Validating... Done.

argument stands for simulate. It is a good practice to test out the configuration without uploading anything to assure that nothing unexpected happens (such as some of the key-value pairs are incorrectly matched and override each other). The output should be something along these lines, depending on the CLI version

Everything worked out well and our English file was matched. This time let’s let upload it for real.

localazy upload

Refresh your app page and you should see the English language on the list. Open the Add languages tab and there you find a couple of languages with info about the percentage of automated translations. It is possible that you will see either 50 % or 100 %. The automated matching with ShareTM improves all the time and it’s likely that thanks to this article you would have all the phrases automatically translated. How cool is that? 🙂

One way or another, look up German and add it to your app. You’ll see there is a review button. Every time ShareTM provides a translation suggestion it will have candidate status. This means that it will be ready for review and any reviewer can either approve it or decline. Go ahead and approve the suggested phrase(s).

In case that the ShareTM did not translate 100 % of phrases, come back to the languages list and notice that the review button now reads translate. Localazy recognizes that there is nothing to review but still something to translate, so it offers you the next most likely action in one click. Translate the other phrase (you may use a suggested phrase on the translation page). This time you do not need to go through the review process since you are a trusted translator as owner by default, so the translation is immediately approved.

It’s time to go back to the Vue project.

localazy download

With this command, you’ll download all the newly accepted phrases and newly added languages. In the

locales

de.json

folder, we can see there is newly

The last thing to be done is to update

main.js

import Vue from 'vue' import App from './App.vue' import VueI18n from "vue-i18n" ; import en from "../src/assets/locales/en.json" ; import de from "../src/assets/locales/de.json" ; const messages = { en, de } Vue.use(VueI18n); const i18n = new VueI18n({ locale : 'de' , messages }) Vue.config.productionTip = false new Vue({ i18n, render : h => h(App), }).$mount( '#app' )

and add the German locale resource file.

Now when you run the app again, you’ll see that the phrases were correctly translated to German.

Closing words

I hope you’ve enjoyed this short intro into Localazy with

vue-i18n

. If you’d like to get closer to us, join us on Discord

Previously published at https://localazy.com/blog/how-to-localize-vuejs-app-with-vue-i18n-and-localazy

Tags