How to Achieve Optimal ROI Through Process Mining

Process mining isn't a novel concept. Since its emergence in 2011, process mining has been undergoing continuous improvement as leading providers like Celonis and UiPath consistently refine and expand their suite of tools.
The process mining market is expected to reach
Process mining involves extracting and utilizing data to explore and improve enterprise workflows. The reason why it is important is directly connected to the process most common reason for failed digital transformations—lack of vision and direction, as noted by Deloitte. Organizations resist change when they can’t see the entire journey clearly and thus fail to align with leaders' thoughts.
Business leaders may not provide specifics, resulting in unclear transformation goals, undefined timeframes, and a lack of transparency for employee motivation within updated workflows. Low visibility arises from the abundance of enterprise data and processes requiring detailed sorting and examination. However, manual handling is time-consuming, error-prone, and leads to blind spots rather than insights.
Due to this, process mining becomes a game-changer by collecting log event data, transforming it into a graph that visualizes a specific enterprise process and its cycle. By using process mining technology, executives and decision-makers can view process performance in different scenarios and gain insights on potential areas of improvement.
Process mining offers new opportunities across the enterprise and brings efficiency to various departments
Process mining allows breaking down sales processes, identifying weak points. It also delivers insights into lead and client interactions.
Process mining can optimize control-related activities, including auditing and regulatory compliance.
Over 12 years, process mining has evolved from a concept to a core technology embraced by vendors like Celonis and UiPath. As new approaches emerge, the landscape of implementing process mining technology will see changes. Despite this, executives and decision-makers should focus on the following essentials.
Process mining was once a collective effort, involving data gathering and employee surveys.
For any data-driven process to succeed, having relevant, validated, and healthy data is essential. To ensure fruitful process mining outcomes, executives and project managers must verify the availability of necessary event data and sufficient data history.
A successful process transformation begins by recognizing a clear need. To avoid blind spots, business leaders should thoroughly investigate the issue prompting the idea for process automation, considering various levels. The depth of research directly impacts the final results and process mining goals.
After understanding enterprise needs, executives and stakeholders move on to the crucial step of defining primary key performance indicators. It involves specifying data sources for insights extraction, considering data dimensions (region, supplier, etc.), and estimating costs and expected outcomes.
For successful transformation, creating detailed and multilayered process maps is essential. These maps visually represent the process, facilitating conformance checks to find deviations, process violations, and bottlenecks.
Contrary to the belief that process mining is only for insight-gathering, it can also contribute to immediate improvements. After identifying opportunities through process graphs and checks, it's beneficial to address issues promptly instead of postponing for later stages or automation.
For example, process owners and analysts can streamline processes before implementing intelligent automation, ensuring a smoother transformation. Addressing issues upfront enhances the success of subsequent automation efforts.
Intelligent automation is a continuous process that constantly demands insights and awareness of enterprise operations. To improve process mining productivity, there are several important guidelines for business leaders to follow.