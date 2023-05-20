9,211 reads

How to Ace Your Next Coding Interview: Tips That Helped Me Land a Job at Meta

by
byYerzhan Torgayev@erjantj

Senior Software Engineer at Meta. Love building products for Web.

May 20th, 2023
featured image - How to Ace Your Next Coding Interview: Tips That Helped Me Land a Job at Meta
    Speed
    Voice
Yerzhan Torgayev
Up Next →

Unlocking Your Tech Career Potential: Crafting a Strong Tech Resume

About Author

Yerzhan Torgayev HackerNoon profile picture
Yerzhan Torgayev@erjantj

Senior Software Engineer at Meta. Love building products for Web.

Read my storiesAbout @erjantj

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

media#interview#big-tech#coding#coding-interviews#facebook#meta#tech-interviews#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Academichelp

Related Stories