How the Maker Of Zeus Trojan Retired and was Never Caught

Evgeniy Mikhailovich Bogachev is considered the founder of cyber-blackmail and is one of the most authoritative hackers in the world. Bogachev's name has been exciting the minds of the U.S. secret services for more than a decade. The New York Times has compiled a dossier on the cybercriminal, which says that Bogachev owns a collection of luxury cars at the same time prefers to drive his Jeep Grand Cherokee. The hacker lives in the Russian resort town of Anapa, cuts across the Black Sea on his yacht, and enjoys life.