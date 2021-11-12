”Money Doesn’t Equal Happiness” - Reality of Hackers’ Life

Hackers are careful, silent, and cunning; they think over their actions several steps ahead; the success of a cyber-attack depends on it. Hackers lead a secluded life; they cannot appear in public places, attend mass meetings and concerts. Cybercriminals suffer from chronic fatigue and emotional burnout, which subsequently leads to mental disorders. They experience an incredible sense of guilt before all the evil they have done to society before. Cybersecurity is a very complex and challenging activity.

I would live my life differently and never embark on a cybercriminal career that forces me to lie to my relatives. Trust me: money doesn't equal happiness. - Influential hacker of the famous scam group LockBit, who saw fit to remain anonymous.

The life of hackers is not sugar. Behind multi-million-dollar bills hide a lack of regular sleep and food. The cybercriminal must be ready at any moment to go on the run so as not to be found.

The fear of being caught covers the minds of hackers so much that their life becomes like hell.

Many suffer from mental disorders and feel unbearable guilt towards their families for not living up to their expectations.

Many now-famous hackers began their criminal path in adolescence, but the fragile youthful psyche often cannot withstand such responsibility and stress.

For example, teenage hackers hacked thousands of printers and televisions to support their favorite video blogger PewDiePie. In an interview with a BBC correspondent, the hackers admitted that they were "haunted by fear and panic" at the thought that they could be caught.

So how does it feel to be a hacker? Today we open the veil of secrecy and find out what to fears are the most dangerous criminals in the world.

Hacker portrait

What is a modern hacker like? Our team knows the answer to this question because we face their daily activity and have already recognized what qualities a cybercriminal possesses.

So, hackers lead a secluded life. They cannot appear in public places, attend mass meetings and concerts. But, they don't need mass participation, so they are not very upset by this fact.

The only thing that torments the hacker's soul is the inability to normally communicate with the family, start new relationships, and have children. Few women will agree to live with a man who can go on the run at any moment.

As a rule, extraordinary hacking abilities manifest in early adolescence.

A young hacker is usually a calm and thoughtful boy who has few friends. While his classmates were busy playing on the sports field, he reflected on the futility of being and the world's injustice; these thoughts are subsequently the motivation to carry out cyberattacks to point out the world's weak point.

Hackers are careful, silent, and cunning − they think over their actions several steps ahead; the success of a cyber-attack depends on it.

Cybercriminals gather in small groups, which later grow into massive hacker groups with their leader, ideology, and values.

Most cyber-attacks are politically motivated; this is how hackers express their protests.

Of course, there are also amateurs among evil geniuses − people who hack software just like that, without a purpose or motive. As a rule, such individuals are not respected by hacker groups.

Despite the cynicism of hackers, they also who are characterized by anxiety and remorse.

So what kind of mental anguish do cyber villains of the 21st-century face?

Hacker's mental health

Hackers suffer from chronic fatigue and emotional burnout, which subsequently leads to mental disorders. By the way, just a few days ago, we discussed what difficulties cybersecurity specialists face.

Hackers and cyber defenders are on two sides of the barricades, but they have in common that cyber security is a very complex and challenging activity.

In addition to fatigue and lack of sleep, cybercriminals experience problems because they live in constant fear. An anonymous hacker who is a member of several gangs at once said that he sleeps no more than 4-5 hours a day for many years.

You're afraid all the time. You wake up in fear; you go to bed in fear; you even hide from your family and friends. Revelations of an anonymous hacker.

For peace of mind, a hacker needs all the needs listed in Maslow's pyramid:

Image source – twitter.com

If at least a few points are violated, a person gradually loses the ability to think critically and live consciously.

Due to the stress and lack of a regular daily routine, cybercriminals suffer from depression, derealisation , outbursts of anger, irritability, and other mental disorders.

Sometimes the stress becomes so excruciating that the hacker makes mistakes that lead to his exposure. Why is this happening? I think it is worth listening to the opinion of psychologists.

What do psychologists say?

Sometimes hackers can't stand the moral pressure and stress that they face daily.

They can no longer hide, upset their family, and constantly change their place of residence. They experience an incredible sense of guilt before society, their relatives, and, most importantly, before themselves for all the evil they have done to people.

They want only one thing − peace and humility.

Can you believe that an experienced hacker could forget to turn on the VPN, accidentally give out their phone number, address, and other information that instantly reveals their identity? Of course not – psychologists from all over the world say that they do it unconsciously.

Hackers get so tired of living on the run that their subconscious mind decides to surrender − and then it's up to the little: to accidentally light up their IP address or location.

Guilt is a powerfully destructive emotion that drives us into depression, apathy, and a desire to atone for our guilt at any cost.

How can a hacker atone for his guilt? Of course, surrender and be punished in jail.

Hackers can't just stop cybercriminal activity in one day. They depend on their occupation, members of the group, ideology, and pressure from higher authorities.

Surrender is the easiest way to stop hacking software and stealing money. However, some hackers still want freedom, so they think over a plan for their disappearance.

They change their name, registration, and leave for another country or even a continent. True, a battle of wits begins here: can a hacker disappear without a trace and start a new life in such a way that his colleagues and the authority of the hacker's group did not find him?

Conclusion

Each of us at least once became a victim of hackers. Hacking an Instagram account or leaking bank data ─ we all suffered from their atrocities. But despite their sins, hackers suffer from this kind of activity much more than their victims.

They pay an exorbitant price for hacked accounts and stolen millions of dollars ─ lack of family, sleep, permanent residence, and, most importantly, happiness.

Today you saw the other side of hacker life ─ dark, gray, and cold. No amount of money is worth a lifetime in fear and flight.

Dear readers, what feelings did the frank words of the hackers evoke in you? Please write your thoughts in the comments! It will be interesting for me to discuss this with you.

Disclaimer: We do not want to offend the feelings of people involved in hacker groups in any way either no appreciate the blackhats’ lifestyle. The article is exclusively informational without the purpose of harming one or another stratum of society.





