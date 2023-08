Too Long; Didn't Read

People Mentioned

Who would have thought that one of the most pervasive scams on the internet would involve the infamous Geek Squad? The Geek Squad scam is specifically designed to trick you into giving up personal information so the scammer can empty as much of your bank account as possible. This scam can trick anyone unless you know what signs to look for. This post will show you all the dirty tricks used in this scam, so you don’t have to be another victim.