How the Empathy Firm is Leveraging AI's Revolution in Personal Branding

Gavin Lira and , co-founders of The Empathy Firm, are on a mission to help B2B businesses gain media exposure, specializing in securing podcast appearances and leveraging them for maximum ROI. Their innovative solution, The Michaengo System, utilizes cutting-edge AI technology to capture and enhance the unique voice of founders and high-level executives, catapulting their personal brands to new heights. Grant Lira The Michaengo System addresses the common issue faced by founders when their distinctive advice and delivery style are lost in AI-generated content. By harnessing the power of AI, The Empathy Firm has developed a comprehensive solution that begins with a podcast appearance and encompasses a wide array of content creation and promotion strategies. The process starts when a publicist from The Empathy Firm acquires the raw audio and video files of a podcast recording. These files are then processed through Descript, an AI tool that removes filler words, refines audio quality, and adds metadata to the video. Metadata helps platforms like and quickly identify the content, ensuring it reaches the right audience. TikTok Instagram Next, Munch, another AI tool, identifies the best parts of the podcast for short-form video content, adding captions to make it more engaging on platforms like TikTok, Instagram Reels, Facebook Reels, YouTube Shorts, Snapchat Spotlight, and LinkedIn. The content is then transcribed, and is used to write relevant social media captions, tweets, and LinkedIn posts, maintaining the founder's unique voice. ChatGPT The finished Descript file is also used to create short, informative YouTube videos that can be published on the client's company page. These "how-to" videos are tailored to the client's target audience and optimized for searchability, helping with evergreen client acquisition. By providing valuable insights and solutions to the problems their target customers face, these videos not only increase brand visibility but also establish the company as a thought leader in their industry. Moreover, these how-to videos demonstrate the company's expertise and willingness to share knowledge, fostering trust and credibility among potential clients. As more videos are created, they will continue to rank for relevant search terms, resulting in a steady stream of organic traffic and potential leads. From the same file, an AI tool called Swell generates an in-depth article summary, which is then used to create blog posts using ChatGPT. These blog posts drive organic traffic to the client's website and provide valuable information discussed on the podcast. As the blog content library grows, it becomes an invaluable resource for visitors, helping to convert them into customers and driving long-term growth for the business. Subsequently, ChatGPT rewrites the blog posts into newsworthy PR articles, which are published in the media, further enhancing the company's exposure. This media coverage not only increases brand awareness but also lends credibility to the company, making it an attractive option for potential clients. The final piece of The Michaengo System is the podcast going live, reaching a new audience and solidifying the power of organic branding. Busy founders and high-level executives can now build their personal brand more efficiently and cost-effectively, thanks to recent AI advancements. As listeners spend 30-60 minutes hearing the founder's insights and perspectives, they develop a deeper connection with the company, increasing the likelihood of converting into customers. In addition to revolutionizing personal branding, has launched a charitable initiative called "Podcasts for a Purpose." For each podcast booked for their clients, the company feeds one hungry person in need, showcasing their commitment to making a positive impact. The Empathy Firm The Michaengo System, developed by and Grant Lira of The Empathy Firm, is a game-changing approach to personal branding that leverages the latest AI technology to amplify the unique voices of founders and executives. By transforming podcast appearances into a wealth of engaging content, The Michaengo System positions businesses for long-term success while making a positive impact on the world. Gavin Lira In today's highly competitive marketplace, personal branding has become more crucial than ever. The Michaengo System's comprehensive approach empowers founders and executives to build an authentic and influential brand presence that resonates with their target audience. By leveraging AI-driven tools, The Empathy Firm ensures that the essence of their clients' personal brands is captured and amplified across multiple channels, making a lasting impression on potential customers and partners. Furthermore, The Michaengo System's multi-faceted approach allows businesses to capitalize on the vast potential of podcasts as a marketing tool. With the increasing popularity of podcasts, appearing on relevant shows offers an opportunity to connect with a highly engaged audience who are more likely to respond positively to the messages and values conveyed by the guest. The Empathy Firm's commitment to giving back through their "Podcasts for a Purpose" initiative further sets them apart from other personal branding firms. By combining their passion for helping businesses grow with a dedication to making a difference in the world, Gavin and Grant Lira have created a truly unique and impactful service offering. The Michaengo System by The Empathy Firm, spearheaded by Gavin Lira and Grant Lira, is revolutionizing the personal branding landscape with its AI-driven approach. By seamlessly transforming podcast appearances into a diverse array of engaging content, the system enables businesses to establish a strong personal brand, foster trust and credibility, and drive long-term growth. With its combination of cutting-edge AI technology and a commitment to making a positive impact, The Michaengo System is setting a new standard for personal branding in the digital age. This story was distributed as a release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Brand As An Author Program. Learn more about the program here: https://business.hackernoon.com/brand-as-author