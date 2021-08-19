How Serverless Empowered Us to Accomplish More with Less

Courier simplifies triggering and sending notifications from your app with one API and drag and drop UI. Serverless gives us the power to focus on delivering value to our customers without worrying about the maintenance and operations of the underlying compute resources. The Web Service to S3 pattern is an excellent fit for when you need to manage time-consuming processing but don’t want to wait for its completion. S3 has guaranteed uptime of 99.9%, its dead-simple API, and low cost, what’s not to love!