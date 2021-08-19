Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Serverless Empowered Us to Accomplish More with Less by@courier

How Serverless Empowered Us to Accomplish More with Less

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Courier simplifies triggering and sending notifications from your app with one API and drag and drop UI. Serverless gives us the power to focus on delivering value to our customers without worrying about the maintenance and operations of the underlying compute resources. The Web Service to S3 pattern is an excellent fit for when you need to manage time-consuming processing but don’t want to wait for its completion. S3 has guaranteed uptime of 99.9%, its dead-simple API, and low cost, what’s not to love!
image
Courier Hacker Noon profile picture

@courier
Courier

Courier simplifies triggering and sending notifications from your app with one API and drag and drop UI.

Explore Blockster - Be The First In Crypto & Blockchain Industry

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Building Notification Systems for Scalability and Reliability. by @courier
#software-development
Best Practices in Account Management for Key Clients in 2022: New Year, Stronger Partnerships by @emissary
#account-based-marketing
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification
Uncover the Secret to Hiring the Right Mobile App Developer by @jaydevs
#hire-mobile-app-developer
Build a Startup Program for Your SaaS Business: A How to Guide by @chartmogul
#chartmogul

Tags

#serverless#aws-lambda#aws#startups-advice#startup-lessons#ycombinator#software-development#good-company
Join Hacker Noon loading