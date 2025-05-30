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How Sanjay Vichare Transformed Customer Account Migration with Cloud Automation in Fintech

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 30th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

finance#account-migration-automation#fintech-transformation#cloud-based-financial-systems#business-analysis-in-banking#regulatory-compliance#customer-onboarding-systems#sanjay-vichare#good-company

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