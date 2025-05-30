Scaling Facebook Reels Ads with AI: Divij Pasrija’s Impact

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 30th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

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TOPICS

product-management#facebook-reels-monetization#ai-ad-personalization#divij-pasrija#meta-ai-product-leader#digital-advertising-innovation#short-form-video-ads#social-media-monetization#good-company

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