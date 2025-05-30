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Driving Excellence in Scientific Research Support Through ERP Leadership by Chandan Mishra

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 30th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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TOPICS

finance#peoplesoft-financials#national-research-lab#chandan-mishra#erp-modernization#scientific-research-operations#doe-integration#procure-to-pay-optimization#good-company

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