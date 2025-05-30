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Devanand Ramachandran’s Enterprise Playbook: Migrating 7,000 Legacy Apps Without Disruption

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bySanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

Expert Tech writer and Reporter

May 30th, 2025
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Sanya Kapoor@sanya_kapoor

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programming#lotus-notes-migration#devanand-ramachandran#legacy-system-modernization#agile-project-management#salesforce-architect#crm-implementation#enterprise-applications#good-company

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