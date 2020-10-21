32 Project Management Tools: An Ultimate, Unbiased List

Product Growth at Codegiant
From the desk of a brilliant weirdo #1:
Greetings! Thank you for checking out this article. It means a lot!
In this robust piece of content, I’ll talk to you about the top project management tools today. We’ll take a look at the best 32 PM apps:
The most popular project management tools.Brand new project management tools.Construction project management tools.Open source project management tools.And other great project management apps as well.
We’ll break down each tool in detail so you can have a solid understanding of which software is the best for you and your team.
Without further ado:
Basecamp is a thrilling project management app, and it’s definitely in the top 3 most popular project management software.
If you are working remotely, Basecamp is tailor made for you.
The great thing about Basecamp is its price. There’s a flat monthly fee that doesn’t take your team size into account. You would pay the same whether you have a team of 500 or 5000 people.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Basecamp:
“Basecamp is simple to use, with a good user interface, and does not intimidate the “non-project management” people on your team the way other project management tools do.” — Scott Perry, Sr. Project Manager at Catchers Home.
The unique thing about Codegiant is that it is PURPLE… just like Thanos.
But it’s also quite a simple project management tool with a clear UI and neat features.
Creating and spreading tasks among team members, and keeping track of your project happens without any hassle.
Features:
What we like:
What we don’t like:
Customer reviews of Codegiant:
“The tool has a beautiful interface and works really fast. It is easy to set up and get started with Codegiant.” — Capterra.
“One app to replace them all.”
The main thing with ClickUp is that it has everything you need to handle your projects from end to end.
It is a project management tool that brings heaps of features to the table such as slash commands, real-time chat, task tray, comment assignments, and more.
ClickUp raised $35 million in Series A a couple of months ago which means that the ClickUp team has the budget to keep their app in top performance.
On top of that, ClickUp is one of the best free project management tools for collaboration.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of ClickUp:
“The ClickUp Chrome plugin means that with the click of a button, you can start tracking time on a task without having to go onto the main site.” — Lydia German, Digital Marketing Executive at Tao Digital Marketing.
Jira definitely ranks in the top 3 for the most popular project management software.
It dates back to 2002, and it was initially designed as an issue tracking system. But with time, it evolved into more of a project management tool.
Today, it’s trusted by more than 65,000 teams.
Jira is perhaps the most robust and feature-rich tool on the market.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Jira:
“It doesn’t matter if the project is small or large — Jira will allow you to customize the project for any needs.” — Ilya Vilmitskey, Project Manager at Exyte.
Founded by Dustin Moskovitz, Co-Founder of Facebook, Asana stands up there with the most popular project management tools.
Asana’s interface is super interactive, and keeps you engaged during the whole time you’re using the app. What’s more, rainbow unicorns appear on the screen when you complete a task successfully.
Asana offers more than 100 app integrations. It can bring everything you need in one place — emails, tickets, files, and more.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Asana:
“Asana is cloud-based and lets our team easily organize tasks and projects, communicate and collaborate. The different display options mean that you can choose the look that is easier for you to work with.” — Ahmed Mir, Founder at Sip Coffee House.
If you were to ask Steve Jobs what is his favorite project management app, he would probably point out Notion because of its neat and simple design.
Notion is extremely easy to use. Navigating your way through the app feels like a breeze.
There aren’t many features all over the place to make you feel like you’re working in a dumpster fire. Everything is neat and clear.
As an individual user, you can use Notion for free. It’s simply the perfect project management tool for personal use.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Notion:
“One of the great things about Notion is that it provides you with a set of building blocks to be able to create your own layouts and toolkit that works best for you and your team.” — Karl Robinson, Director & Co-founder of Logicata.
If you have a hard time tracking your team’s progress, then you need Trello. It’s one of the top time tracking software.
With Trello’s intuitive interface, you can simply glance at your dashboard, and see the progress being made, who is working on schedule, and who is falling behind.
Trello also brings powerful features to the table such as boards, cards, and lists, allowing you to organize your projects without any hassle.
Trello is suitable for both business and personal projects.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Trello:
“I’ve tried to use a lot of project management programs in the past and this is the best tool that worked for us. Aside from the app being offered for free, it has a lot of tools that will make your work life easier.” — Willie, Founder of The Product Analyst.
“What’s great about Trello is that it gives a remote team a bird’ s-eye view on the current project and ensures the team delivers on its amalgamated goals.” — Max Woolf, Career Expert at ResumeLab.
Monday can be easily named as the project management tool of the year.
It’s simple, it’s straightforward, and it’s pleasant to the eye.
With Monday, you won’t be spinning your wheels as you’d be with other clunky PM tools.
Features:
What we like:
What we don’t like:
Customer reviews of Monday:
“I love the comment threads, the ability to truly customize columns so we can build our own workflows.” — Elizabeth Harrin, Director of GirlsGuideToPM.
Paymo does a really great job at combining essential project management elements in one place — simplicity, features, and visibility.
Paymo is a tailor-made project management software for remote and small teams.
With Paymo, you can accurately assess your team’s performance because of the robust reports you’ll have access to.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Paymo:
“Paymo is tremendously helpful in keeping me productive and organized.” — Jane Flanagan is the Lead Project Engineer at Tacuna Systems.
Microsoft Project is one of the simplest project scheduling software tools on this list.
It comes with powerful features to help you plan, manage, and deliver work without missing deadlines.
It works perfectly for small and large projects.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Microsoft Project:
“My favorite project management tool is Microsoft Project, still. I can manipulate the software to provide progress on task, illustrate the assigned resources as well as document the start and finish dates as high level or drilled down as I would like.” — Alexis Nicole White, PMP, SMC.
If you are a fan of Outlook and would like to use it as a project management tool, that’s absolutely possible.
Outlook has a number of features that can be used for project management.
The great thing about Outlook is that it’s straightforward to use.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Outlook:
“I like the user interface, it’s very easy to communicate with team members.” — G2.
Google has a lot of project management tools like Google Docs, Google Slides, and others, but the one that really stands out is Google Sheets.
It is flexible and easy to use.
With Google Sheets, you can create, edit, and collaborate your assignments on the fly.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Google Sheets:
“I love how easy it is to work with and how it allows me to access it from around the world. It is easy to set up and works great with both apple and android.” — Capterra.
Toggl Plan is a project scheduling software that offers all the features you need to ease your end-to-end project management process. Organizing tasks, managing teams, and creating detailed reports feels like a breeze.
What’s great about Toggl Plan is that it can give you a 50,000 foot view over your tasks, allowing you to see the “What,” “When,” and “How” of your project.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Toggl Plan:
“I like how it doesn’t try to do too much. It focuses on what it’s best at — planning projects and project management tasks over periods of time for teams.” — Capterra.
Mavenlink is another fantastic project scheduling software that combines many essential features (resource management, time management, budget management, and more) in one but powerful project management app.
With Mavenlink, you don’t need integrations with 3rd party tools turning your workspace into a clusterfuck.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Mavenlink:
“The reporting functionality Mavenlink offers is extensive and has enabled us to get much better visibility to our project, program, portfolio and resourcing data.” — Capterra.
Zoho Projects is an online project management software that allows you to track your project’s progress down to the smallest detail.
Zoho comes with burndown charts, burnup charts, and cumulative flow diagrams. You’ll be able to learn from past projects quickly, and improve future ones easily.
Features:
Pros:
Pros:
Customer reviews of Zoho Projects:
“Zoho Projects helps streamline my team and all the available tasks in a unified and simple manner.” — Mark Jenner, Founder of FoodFireFriends.
Hive is one of the best project management tools to bring your entire team on the same page. Its collaboration features are simply outstanding.
With Hive, you’ll get access to flexible project layouts, native email, group messaging, and file sharing so you can make all communication with your team members flawless.
Features:
Pros:
Pros:
“The set up was intuitive and straightforward. It offers flexibility in terms of how we sort and view projects.” — Daniel Seeff, CEO at Foot Cardigan.
Customer reviews of Hive:
Workzone is a straightforward project management tool.
Unlike other feature-rich project scheduling software, Workzone focuses on providing a clear overview of your projects so you clearly see the direction your project is moving toward.
Moreover, it has great reporting features that will help you improve your team’s performance significantly.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Workzone:
“I really like the features and functionality and the customer service for this tool. You can tell that the company really cares.” — Capterra.
Smartsheet is more of an enterprise project management software that comes with heaps of features helping you to manage your projects easily.
Nevertheless, you can still use it if you are a small company, especially if you are in dire need of free excel project management tracking templates.
Smartsheet offers all kinds of excel templates. All the templates are neatly structured so you can just fill in your data and hit the ground running.
You don’t need to be a tech guy or gal to work with Smartsheet.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Smartsheet:
“Smartsheet is very useful for managing client projects because of its strength in collaboration and onboarding.” — Erin Koss, CEO at Syte Consulting Group.
Filestage is a creative project management software that works for teams of any department. Whether you are a marketing manager, a CTO, or an HR, Filestage has all the features your team needs to finish every project with success.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Filestage:
“Super tool for easy review & collaboration — my customers love it.” — Capterra.
Proofhub is another enterprise task management software. It is, however, a much simpler version of Smartsheet.
With Proofhub, you won’t be driving yourself up the wall trying to figure out how certain features work.
Proofhub is quite straightforward; you’ll kick-start your project management in minutes of signing up without any hassle.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Proofhub:
“My favorite tool is Proofhub because it’s an all-in-one tool that is packed with powerful features which helps me eliminate the need of having too many different tools in running my business.” — Jace Beeny, CEO at JaceBeeny.com.
Wrike is another enterprise project management tool designed to help you clearly see the direction your project is moving toward.
It can be easily customized to your individual workflow with custom project management boards and various automations.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Wrike:
“The best thing about Wrike is that it resembles Kanban — the Japanese project management flow tool inspired by Toyota engineers’ lean production in the 1960s.” — Sharon Van Donkelaar, CMO at Expandi.
Although Evernote, at its core, is a note-taking app, it can be used as quite an effective project management tool as well.
With Evernote Business, you can keep track of your progress, organize your tasks clearly, access any essential docs easily, and communicate with team members frictionlessly. It has everything you need to hit the ground running.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Evernote:
“I love how easy it is to access your notes from anywhere. Doesn’t matter whether using my phone, Chromebook, or desktop machine, it looks good and is easy to access.” — Capterra.
Spike brings your end-to-end project management into your inbox. From emails, chats, and calls to tasks and dashboard views, Spike puts everything in one place.
Spike works on top of your existing email and is available on iOS, Android, Mac, and Windows.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Spike:
“The overall experience has been great. One of the very few email clients available for mac which comes with a conversation like email thread.” — Capterra.
Ganttic is a project portfolio management tool, used to plan human and non-human resources, projects, and tasks.
For the past 10 years, the tool has been ideal for those looking for a middle-ground between complicated ERP software and versatile spreadsheets.
It offers users a high-level overview of each component of the planning process, increasing resource and project efficiency, transparency, and utilization.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Ganttic:
“Very fast start — I was doing what I wanted to do with Ganttic within a single minute. Great feature selection — just the right amount of what is useful.” — Capterra.
GanttPro is one of the most simple construction project management software out there.
The cool thing about GanttPro is that it provides you with robust project reports and analytics. You can clearly see the steps you need to take to move the project closer to the goal line.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of GanttPRO:
“The main business issue that we solved was the ability to track and manage workload for resources who work across multiple projects. Now it’s all in one place and scheduling projects is super easy.” — Capterra.
BuilderTrend is another fantastic construction management software that makes your entire work process easier.
From planning to execution, BuilderTrend has all the necessary features you need to complete your project without much hassle.
“The only thing it can’t do is manage your fantasy football team.”
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of BuilderTrend:
“My team is loving Buildertrend, they’re using it on a daily basis. We’re implementing more and more of the features.” — Matt Risinger, Owner of Risinger Build.
And finally, we have BuildTools, another construction project management software which is a web-based platform.
The great thing about BuildTools is that it zeroes in on your team communication. With BuildTools, you can keep internal and external project members in the loop without any hassle.
BuildTools is used by all kinds of businesses including home builders, remodelers, specialty contractors, and more. You can rest assured it’ll suit your business well if you are in the construction niche.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of BuildTools:
“The features are useful and helpful to the bottom line. I can track the health of my project much easier and it helps add structure to our company organization.” — Capterra.
TaskJuggler is an open source project organization software that comes as a replacement for a lot of sophisticated PM tools out there.
On top of that TaskJuggler is a free project management software.
TaskJuggler will make your entire process from planning to execution much easier to manage. It brings great communication features to the table which will help you keep everyone in the loop.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of TaskJuggler:
“UI is pretty good and the application is highly responsive regardless of team sizes.” — G2.
Freedcamp is another open source alternative that boasts quite a simple and user-friendly interface.
Freedcamp literally works for anything. Whether you’re making software plans as a business project manager, scheduling your wedding, or mapping out your next week’s trip to Arizona, Freedcamp has all the features necessary to make the whole process easy to manage.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Freedcamp:
“I would recommend Freedcamp to others and encourage them to do the free trial, but watch the tutorials first.” — Capterra.
OpenProject is another fantastic open source work management software.
Here’s more about its open-source community:
It’s growing steadily.
The main thing about OpenProject is that it zeroes in on team communication; you’ll have an easy time keeping your team on the same page. It’s a great team management application.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of OpenProject:
“I don’t know who spent the time to design this program, but it has been an excellent resource for me during the few projects a year when I need a true project management tool.” — Capterra.
Redmine is an open source task management software written by using the Ruby on Rails framework.
It’s been on the market for over 10 years and has over 100K users.
Redmine’s plugins are definitely a good starting point for someone who is just entering the project management world.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Redmine:
“Redmine is my de-facto BTS every company I go to. I am very happy with its stability, versatility and easy to use for the end user.” — Software Advice.
Taiga is another open source PM tool perfectly designed for multi-functional agile teams.
Taiga’s UI is super user friendly; you’ll hardly ever find yourself struggling with creating, spreading, or organizing daily tasks.
Features:
Pros:
Cons:
Customer reviews of Taiga:
“We love Taiga as it is both feature rich and open sourced, allowing us to self-host and customize our instance while being cost-effective and even contributing improvements back to Taiga. And for companies looking for a hosted instance with support, Taiga provides that as well.” — Kevin Payravi, Director at Nookipedia.
Of course, my personal recommendation is Codegiant, but I’m biased.
So, have you tried any of these? Which one is your favorite? Which one would you recommend?
Leave a comment, please. I read all the messages.
Stay unparalleled,
