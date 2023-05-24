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How Over-Reliance on AI Affects Children's Brain Structures

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May 24th, 2023
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    byVyre@vyre

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TOPICS

futurism#future-of-ai#children#technology#chatgpt#education-technology#artificial-intelligence#brain-development#psychology

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