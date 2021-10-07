Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

How Open Source is Getting Faster (and How to Maintain Security)  by@salkimmich

How Open Source is Getting Faster (and How to Maintain Security)

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Over 90% of application components come from open source, meaning most of what we use to build software comes from the global open source software supply chain. The optimal version to choose is typically 2.7 versions back from the latest “bleeding edge” release, likely because they’ve been accessed and updated for updates. The average application contains 128 open source dependencies, and developers must constantly decide when (and when not) update third-party dependencies inside of their applications. A review of 100,000 applications and more than 4,000,000 component migrations (upgrades) found that the majority were suboptimal.
image
Sal Kimmich Hacker Noon profile picture

@salkimmich
Sal Kimmich

Focused on the open source software supply chain to build a better digital future for all of us.

457 rules for Code Quality and Security

Related Stories
Subject Matter
What "Shifting Left" in Software Really Means for Blameless DevOps by @salkimmich
#shifting-left
Should You Block All Monero-Related Domains? Crypto Scams Set To Rise in 2022 by @kencarnesi
#cryptocurrency
Web 3.0 For Businesses: A Beginner's Guide by @emmanuelawosika
#web3.0
Cryptocurrencies: What Even Are They? by @lucienlecarme
#cryptocurrency
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development

Tags

#open-source#cybersecurity#devrel#open-source-is-getting-faster#open-source-upgrades#open-source-project-health#blogging-fellowship#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading