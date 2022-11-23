Search icon
    How Musk became Twitter's largest shareholder, agreed to join its board, then backed out in 3 weeks

    How Musk became Twitter's largest shareholder, agreed to join its board, then backed out in 3 weeks

    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon’s Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 4 of 31.FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS I - Musk sets his sights on Twitter

    #elon-musk#twitter#lawsuit
    Twitter v. Elon Musk Court Filing by Potter Anderson & Corroon LLP, July 12, 2022 is part of HackerNoon's Legal PDF Series. You can jump to any part in this filing here. This is part 4 of 31.


    Feature Image: HackerNoon’s Stable Diffusion AI, Prompt “Elon Musk plays with Twitter bird”

    FACTUAL ALLEGATIONS

    I - Musk sets his sights on Twitter


    19. Musk is active on Twitter’s platform and has expressed a keen interest in the use and inherent potential of the platform. Starting in January 2022, Musk began purchasing Twitter stock. By March 14, 2022, he had secretly accumulated a substantial position — about 5% of the company’s outstanding shares. SEC regulations required that he disclose that position no later than March 24, 2022. Musk failed to disclose, and instead kept amassing Twitter stock with the market none the wiser. By April 1, 2022, Musk had accumulated about 9.1% of the company’s outstanding shares, still in secret. Not until April 4, 2022 did Musk finally disclose his holdings, which made him Twitter’s largest stockholder. Twitter’s stock price jumped 27% upon the disclosure. Between March 24 and April 4, over 112 million Twitter shares traded in ignorance of Musk’s mounting ownership.


    20. Meanwhile, on March 26, 2022, Musk spoke with two Twitter directors, Jack Dorsey and Egon Durban, about the future of social media and the prospect of Musk’s joining the Twitter board. Soon after, Musk told Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and Twitter board chair Bret Taylor that he had in mind three options relative to Twitter: join its board, take the company private, or start a competitor.


    21. Musk would repeat this statement over the coming days. His contemplation of building a rival platform to Twitter was not a secret. On March 26, 2022, he had Tweeted that he was giving “serious thought” to the idea.


    22. In early April, after further discussion among Musk, Agrawal, Taylor, and Twitter director Martha Lane Fox, chair of Twitter’s nominating and corporate governance committee, the Twitter board evaluated Musk’s candidacy as a director. Having considered, among other things, Musk’s interest in the platform, his technical expertise, and the perspectives he could bring, the board offered Musk the position on April 3. Musk accepted, the parties signed a letter agreement, and the agreement was announced on April 5.


    23. Not a week later, Musk abruptly changed tack. On April 9, the day his appointment to the board was to become effective, Musk told Twitter he would not join the board. Instead, he would offer to buy the company.


    Continue reading here


    Legal PDFs of important tech court cases are far too inaccessible for the average reader... until now.
