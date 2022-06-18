How Many Times Do We Need to Remake Resident Evil 4?

0 Resident Evil 4 is being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC via Steam. The remake will be a complete remake from the ground up. Capcom is promising the remake will preserve the essence of the original game and use the proprietary RE Engine for modernized gameplay, a newly reimagined storyline, and highly detailed graphics. The new announcement trailer showcases some footage of Leon Kennedy and Ada Wong entering the Ganado village and also an early look at Los Illuminados and their leader.

Capcom and Sony PlayStation, at last, revealed the much-anticipated remake of the iconic game, Resident Evil 4, during this week's PlayStation State of Play event. The new remake is currently in the works for modern consoles and Steam for a March 2023 release.

Resident Evil 4 was first released on the Nintendo GameCube in early 2005. A PlayStation 2 release followed later that year. The game revolutionized the Resident Evil/Biohazard franchise with its new gameplay style, over-the-shoulder shooting mechanics, resource management, and more that set a new standard for the franchise.

The remake is being developed for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and Windows PC via Steam. Capcom is promising the remake will preserve the essence of the original game and use the proprietary RE Engine for modernized gameplay, a newly reimagined storyline, and highly detailed graphics.

RESIDENT EVIL 4 RETURNS WITH A GROUND-UP REMAKE IN 2023

Set six years after the events of Resident Evil 4, Leon S. Kennedy has been recruited as an agent who reports directly to the President of the United States. After undergoing multiple missions, Leon is charged to rescue the president's daughter, Ashley, who has been kidnapped. After tracking her to a remote Spanish village in Europe, Leon discovers that the local populace is under the grasp of a deadly biological threat.

Team members from the Resident Evil 2 remake also make their return for the new remake of Resident Evil 4. Additionally, Capcom is promising the new game will "heighten" the creative direction of the classic original with a story that will be "darker and even more unsettling."

The new announcement trailer showcases some footage of Leon Kennedy and also Ada Wong entering the Ganado village and also an early look at Los Illuminados and their leader, Osmund Saddler. There's some new voiceover as well. Besides being a complete remake from the ground up, it appears Resident Evil 4 will have a completely new voice cast and script, similar to the remakes of RE2 and RE3.

The remake of Resident Evil 4 arrives on March 24, 2023 as a multi-platform release. You can also check out the newly released announcement trailer for RE4 shown at State of Play below:

0