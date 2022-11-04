Search icon
    How Linux Became So Popularby@manik
    How Linux Became So Popular

    Linus Torvalds started developing Linux so that he could use a similar environment for his personal computer that he was used to using at Helsinki University. Linux was still an operating system used mainly by enthusiasts. Apache was the first application that gave businesses some tangible benefits from using Linux. It made sense for the large corporations, internet service providers, and budding e-commerce companies back then to run their applications using Linux to save costs. The development of the Apache Webserver was a significant turning point in the history of Linux.

    programming#linux#opensource#open-source#gnu
