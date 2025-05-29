How I Vibe Coded My Way Into Creating a Better Note Taking App

Many…many times I’m feeling overwhelmed when checking and or looking for something on my Notes App. Because it has a long list of folders in the text format, and needs to scroll up and down. So, this is based on my own experience. Let’s make this writing so simple. I like writing, but I felt too tired after building that app 🫠 The Problem I have (and maybe you too) You can see in here that the list of folders in text format on the left side is long enough: I sometimes need something quickly, which is usually still related to my goals or jobs in the end\nWhile many other things distract me when I need to find it quickly, scrolling up and down makes me feel frustrated, even for a few minutes. Luckily, the Apple products, such as iPhone or MacBook, can run smoothly at least.\nMy son even now added his notes here — see the green annotation (this before I bought him a cell phone because his school started asking students to bring a phone for the final assessment presentation before graduating from Elementary school)\nI sometimes need to input any credentials, data, numbers, or even random text which not really important in terms of my life goals or main things — see the pink annotation, and this can distract from other main notes about my goals. Even worse than that, I can forget about it.\nThose credentials, data are important too, though not related to what to do and goals.\nI know this might be already been solved by any other apps, but I’m not interested in trying it yet or looking for it yet. Besides Notion for sure, but still, Notion is too complex, even if it can create a folder card too, but we still have the side folder text on the left side and when it’s hiding, it is still too big. I sometimes need something quickly, which is usually still related to my goals or jobs in the end While many other things distract me when I need to find it quickly, scrolling up and down makes me feel frustrated, even for a few minutes. Luckily, the Apple products, such as iPhone or MacBook, can run smoothly at least. My son even now added his notes here — see the green annotation (this before I bought him a cell phone because his school started asking students to bring a phone for the final assessment presentation before graduating from Elementary school) see the green annotation (this before I bought him a cell phone because his school started asking students to bring a phone for the final assessment presentation before graduating from Elementary school) I sometimes need to input any credentials, data, numbers, or even random text which not really important in terms of my life goals or main things — see the pink annotation, and this can distract from other main notes about my goals. Even worse than that, I can forget about it. see the pink annotation Those credentials, data are important too, though not related to what to do and goals. I know this might be already been solved by any other apps, but I’m not interested in trying it yet or looking for it yet. Besides Notion for sure, but still, Notion is too complex, even if it can create a folder card too, but we still have the side folder text on the left side and when it’s hiding, it is still too big. I like Notion for sure, who doesn’t? It is even too big to be compared to what I built, of course, LoL. I was even using it right few months before it boomed (as I remember). But that’s why I put everything there on Notion about work, teaching stuff, but not focusing only on my goals. For me, the goals (for example, the list of data, concept, secret, formula, inspiration to get the job) should be separated from what we can share with others and from ‘data only’ notes, such as teaching material, work documentation, credentials. So here’s what I’ve built on Lovable.dev: Lovable.dev The app is named Beady App. So I replace the folder in text format with a simple folder Cards in various colors which whose color can be changed. In each folder, we can create tasks. You can visit the landing page here. landing page here And here’s the preview of the app: https://youtu.be/wx2hvxBkNno?si=AM1BF4LJN2MpADAw&embedable=true https://youtu.be/wx2hvxBkNno?si=AM1BF4LJN2MpADAw&embedable=true It’s totally FREE! Hope the video above can explain more. Launched Page: https://launched.lovable.dev/beady-app https://launched.lovable.dev/beady-app