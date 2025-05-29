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How I Vibe Coded My Way Into Creating a Better Note Taking App

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byWindyasari Septriani@windyvintage

UX Designer, work remotely

May 29th, 2025
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Windyasari Septriani

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Windyasari Septriani@windyvintage

UX Designer, work remotely

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machine-learning#ai#lovable#vibe-coding#startup#mvp#how-to-build-an-mvp#free-apps#beadyapp

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