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Windyasari Septriani

@windyvintage

UX Designer, work remotely

The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @windyvintage’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.

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Windyasari Septriani

Work globally remotely 🌎, mother of two sons

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