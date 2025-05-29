Windyasari Septriani@windyvintage
UX Designer, work remotely
The beautiful humans of HackerNoon are eagerly awaiting @windyvintage’s next masterpiece. Stay tuned for reading stats.
Windyasari Septriani
Work globally remotely 🌎, mother of two sons
Interested Topics
freelancingnonprofitwordpressprototypingcustomer-experienceonline-coursesremote-workmachine-learningappleui-designproductivityuimobile-appsstartupecommercewritingonline-educationhealthtechux-designdesign-patternsartificial-intelligenceycombinatorteam-productivitysoftware-designremote-workingcareer-adviceremote-teamsweb-designlife-lessonscareersproduct-designsaasteamworkwomen-in-techdata-visualizationuser-experienceinterview