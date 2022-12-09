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How I Live Stream My Brain with Amazon IVS, a Muse Headband and React

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byAmazon Interactive Video Service (IVS) @amazonivs

Easy low-latency live video streaming at scale.

December 9th, 2022
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Amazon Interactive Video Service (IVS) @amazonivs

Easy low-latency live video streaming at scale.

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tech-companies#amazon#live-streaming#amazonivs#aws#reactjs#good-company#brain-machine-interface#hackernoon-top-story

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