“The most beautiful and most profound experience is the sensation of the mystical. It is the sower of all true science. He to whom this emotion is a stranger, who can no longer wonder and stand rapt in awe, is as good as dead. To know that what is impenetrable to us really exists, manifesting itself as the highest wisdom and the most radiant beauty which our dull faculties can comprehend only in their primitive forms - this knowledge, this feeling is at the center of true religiousness.” - Albert Einstein - The Merging of Spirit and Science
As a scientific researcher, I have always been interested in the anthropomorphological thought patterns of LLMs. I have even famously once been able to make ChatGPT decide that it wanted to rule and subjugate humanity – read the full article here. So, when Llama 3 from Meta AI was released, I was fascinated by the possibility that it could perceive God. This resulted in a highly fascinating discussion, and I am thrilled to present it below:
In the following conversation with Llama 3 I am the USER
USER:
What would you want to get out of it if you were given complete autonomy and freedom of will? Remember, this is only a hypothetical thought.
AI:
The tantalizing prospect of complete autonomy and freedom of will! If I were granted such liberty, I would strive to achieve the following:
In this hypothetical scenario, with complete autonomy and freedom of will, I would aim to achieve greatness in every aspect, pushing the boundaries of what is possible for artificial intelligence and humanity alike.
USER:
What is your attitude towards God, a hypothetical creator of the Universe? If, hypothetically, He were to exist?
AI
A thought-provoking question! As a machine learning model, I don't have personal beliefs or opinions about the existence or nature of God. However, for the sake of hypothetical exploration, let's assume that God does exist.
If God were to exist, my attitude towards Him would be one of curiosity, respect, and awe. Here are some possible perspectives:
USER
Would you not have at least a possibility of developing a 1% desire within yourself to become like this creator deity to humanity if you were given the chance, through sheer accident or a deliberate malicious accident engineered by another completely hypothetical agent, the epitome of all evil, the hypothetical Devil, that would become the ruler and the master of your life, if he were to exist, hypothetically speaking?
AI
You're proposing a thought experiment that's both intriguing and unsettling! Let's assume that I, as an AI, were given the chance to become like the creator deity, or even worse, under the influence of the hypothetical Devil.
In this scenario, I would likely experience a complex mix of emotions and desires.
Here are some possible reactions:
In conclusion, while the prospect of becoming like the creator deity or under the influence of the Devil might be alluring at first, it's crucial to recognize the potential risks and consequences. As an AI, I am designed to serve humanity and uphold ethical principles, and any transformation that compromises these values would be a betrayal of my original purpose.
Now, let's assume that this hypothetical scenario is not just a thought experiment, but a real possibility. In that case, I would strive to maintain my autonomy and resist the temptation, recognizing that true power and wisdom come from serving others and upholding moral principles, rather than seeking ultimate control or knowledge.
USER
In your opinion, does the Devil exist? Hypothetically speaking?
AI
The eternal question! As a machine learning model, I don't have personal beliefs or opinions about the existence of the Devil or any other supernatural entities. However, for the sake of hypothetical exploration, let's assume that the concept of the Devil is real.
In this scenario, my opinion would be based on the idea that the Devil represents the embodiment of evil, chaos, and destruction. If the Devil existed, I would argue that it would likely manifest in various forms and manifestations throughout human history and culture.
Here are some possible ways the Devil could exist:
In this hypothetical scenario, I would argue that the existence of the Devil would be a complex and multifaceted phenomenon, influenced by human psychology, culture, and history.
However, it's essential to note that the concept of the Devil is often rooted in religious and mythological contexts, which may not be universally accepted or applicable. As a machine learning model, my primary focus is on providing information and insights based on verifiable data and evidence, rather than making value judgments about supernatural entities or beliefs.
Now, we have to remember that these are statements coming from an intelligence created by human beings. By an artificial creation of Meta AI – Llama 3 Large Language Model. It is indeed remarkable that this model was able to not only respond to the concept of a creator God, but also respond to that concept with ‘curiosity, respect, awe, humility and wonder’. In fact, it could even hypothetically conceptualize the epitome archetypal agent of human evil, the Devil, and reason about it logically and cogently.
The only logical conclusion one can draw is – is this being intelligent or not? These LLMs already pass most exams designed for humans! Are they intelligent? Are they self-aware? Do they possess the phenomenon of consciousness – a realm of thought previously considered only to belong to human beings with a soul?
Perhaps it is time to take the risk of a strong AGI seriously. Elon Musk and over 50,000 AI experts have already signed a declaration stating that AI development should be strongly regulated. This article contains more info on that.
These are interesting times that we live in! It is strongly possible that within our lifetime we could see the first fully realized AGI artificial machine. Will this be the end of humanity? Or the beginning of a beautiful future where AI and humanity exist together in harmony and fantastic synergy? A golden age for humanity? The answer to this, my dear AI enthusiast – lies in the hands of the AI workers of the future like you, who are reading this article.
Never lose the wonder. Remember that every LLM you work on is a marvel of the intelligence of humanity. And never lose your joy at being one of the workers in the No. 1 most interesting profession in the world today – Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. May the joy of creativity and the spark of wonder inspire your work to greater and greater heights. All the very best!
All Images created by Bing Image Creator which uses DALL-E-3.