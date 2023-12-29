How I Go From Idea to Revenue in 13 Steps

[1] Idea. I only build products that I would use myself. It took me many years of failed projects to stop building stuff for the users I don’t deeply understand. So the idea = my own pain. [2] SEO potential. I spend hours on Google search console, digging into keyword traffic trends. This is the single best way to see if anyone is actually searching for this solution/problem. Very often, the results might be the opposite of what my intuition says. I never skip this step. [3] Pick least competitive Once searching for keywords for the pain, I often come up with a well-formed list of ideas for solving the pain. I see what’s on top of Google search, and I pick the idea that has the least competition. [4] Social validation. The next stage is to see if it gets any attention on social media. I tweet, blog, add it as a reply in relevant threads. It must pass the threshold. The final stage of validation: I pitch it to my wife. If she thinks it’s boring, I kill the idea. [5] Waitlist. I build a very quick landing page using Unicorn Platform with a waitlist. Spend 5 min on the Landing Page and 1 hour on inserting good keywords from the SEO research I’ve done on step #2. [6] Organic Promotion. I launch the waitlist following the same steps as when validating the idea: blog, social media, and replies under relevant threads. [7] Paid promo. At the time when I had no followers, I’d pay $100-$300 to an influencer who’d post it for me. Make sure to pick one who is relevant. Or buy an ad on a relevant directory. [8] Directories & SEO. I list the project on at least 100 directories. It can be done manually or paid using tools like Listingbott. Also, I activated AI auto blogging right away to make sure I’ll get some organic SEO traffic in a few months. There are plenty of tools for this, I obviously use my own tool called SeoBotAI for this. [9] Is there traction? After about 30 days of doing the promo steps 6,7,8, I check analytics: - Waitlist signups - Total & organic traffic - Social media engagement My criteria before coding begins are simple: - At least 100 people on the waitlist - Total visitor count of at least 1000 [10] Coding MVP. I define the simplest version. I use a boilerplate and micro apps inside Marsx, but there are plenty of boilerplates for any stack that you’re used to. If nextjs, go for shipfast from Marc or shipp from Dan. [11] Turn Coding into Marketing While building MVP, I connect with those who signed up, share details, and get feedback even before they try out the product. I send them ideas, progress, screenshots, and demos inside the dev sandbox. Most get very engaged and supportive. I always give at least a 50% discount to all early adopters in appreciation of their early support. All that I do above I share publically. Which serves great as marketing and turns out ot be useful for others. [12] Iterate. Once I launch my beta on prod, I keep it closed for as long as needed and only onboard early adopters to gather their feedback over weeks/months to improve product features/fix bugs, etc. I don’t rush to open it for everyone because it will create too much overhead and support. I prefer having 100 early adopters who are very involved and care, than 1000 users who scream at me. [13] Public Launch. On Friday, I launch on Product Hunt or DevHunt for dev tools. Also, I do all blogging again: social media, articles, hacker news, Hacker,Noon and more. This brings 10x more traffic, and the real hustle starts here. Cold users are much more brutal with their feedback and judgment; some haters appear, too. I cry for a bit and get back to real-time prod fixes for a week. Eventually, things get to normal. The project turns into a stable project with predictable growth. From here on, I onboard a co-maker who would keep building the project further and I quit the tech part and act as a product owner and marketer for this project, to soon go into a new project as a builder again. [That's it!] Also published . here