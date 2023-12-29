Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How I Go From Idea to Revenue in 13 Stepsby@johnrush
    784 reads

    How I Go From Idea to Revenue in 13 Steps

    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - How I Go From Idea to Revenue in 13 Steps
    startups #startup-lessons #mvp #how-to
    John Rush HackerNoon profile picture

    @johnrush

    John Rush

    Founder of MarsX & 20 more projects

    Receive Stories from @johnrush

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    AWS Security LIVE!

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting My 1st Startup
    Published at Dec 25, 2023 by johnrush #startup-advice
    Article Thumbnail
    Bookmark This: 19 Essential GitHub Repositories
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by madzadev #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    5 Startups Using Funny Marketing to Stand Out
    Published at Jan 04, 2024 by electriccopy #startups
    Article Thumbnail
    11 Books Every Software Developer Should Read
    Published at Oct 15, 2021 by tanakamutakwa #beginners-to-coding
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!