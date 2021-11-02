Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Python Library vs. Implementation From Scratch: 7 Things to Consider by@nikolao

Python Library vs. Implementation From Scratch: 7 Things to Consider

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
The question of from-scratch implementation vs Python library comes up once in a while, no matter the goal of your project. Here are 7 things to consider: Time - do you have a deadline? Is it soon? Learning - is your goal to learn or to understand a concept? Complexity - how difficult is it to do? Project type - will you potentially deploy to production? Is it just for you? Python experience - how confident are you in your skills? Can somebody help? Library size - how extensive is the library? Functionality utilization - can you use multiple functions from this library?
image
Nikola O. Hacker Noon profile picture

@nikolao
Nikola O.

Combines ideas from data science, humanities and social sciences. Enjoys thinking, science fiction and design.

Nikola O. Hacker Noon profile picture
by Nikola O. @nikolao.Combines ideas from data science, humanities and social sciences. Enjoys thinking, science fiction and design.
Join Blog Waiting List

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Avengers Ensemble: How Ensemble Modeling Helps You Avoid Overfitting by @nikolao
#ensemble-modeling
Rethinking the Concept of Software Quality Through Agile Eyes by @alediaferia
#agile
How to Choose a Technical Partner for Your Business by @katerynaa
#python
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
Angular Vs. React: Choosing a Front-End Web Stack by @trantor
#hackernoon-top-story
Decipher Your Mind: Gamification, the Octalysis Framework, and the Psychology of Motivation by @likithhaa
#gamification

Tags

#data-science#building-from-scratch#python#learning#blogging-fellowship#python-library-vs-implementati#programming#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon loading