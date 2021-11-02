Python Library vs. Implementation From Scratch: 7 Things to Consider

The question of from-scratch implementation vs Python library comes up once in a while, no matter the goal of your project.
Here are 7 things to consider:
Time - do you have a deadline? Is it soon?
Learning - is your goal to learn or to understand a concept?
Complexity - how difficult is it to do?
Project type - will you potentially deploy to production? Is it just for you?
Python experience - how confident are you in your skills? Can somebody help?
Library size - how extensive is the library?
Functionality utilization - can you use multiple functions from this library?