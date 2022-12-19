4,503 reads

How I Detected Bugs in a Wallet App

by
byVision NP@induction

Die-Hard fan of Nikola Tesla.

December 19th, 2022
featured image - How I Detected Bugs in a Wallet App
    Speed
    Voice
Vision NP
← Previous

Top Emerging Cybersecurity Threats and How to Prevent Them From Happening to You

Up Next →

Glupteba, a Blockchain-Enabled Modular Malware, Is Back in Action

About Author

Vision NP HackerNoon profile picture
Vision NP@induction

Die-Hard fan of Nikola Tesla.

Read my storiesAbout @induction

Comments

avatar

TOPICS

programming#mobiledebugging#android-mobile-app#how-to-find-app-bugs#tricks-to-debugging#debugging#tips-and-tricks#mobile-apps#hackernoon-top-story#web-monetization

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN

Arweave
viewblock
ViewBlock
TerminalTerminalLiteLite
Coffee-web
Unni
Hashnode
Learnrepo
Writingcontests
Noonification
Coffee-web

Related Stories