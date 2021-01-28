10 Steps To Create Your First Mobile App

Like many before you, you have a ground-breaking app idea burning in your mind but have no idea how to turn its profit potential to fruition. And like many of them who have an escape as app entrepreneurs, you need to wade through the rope. While some recommend you hire an app developer and make a fortune investing in your app idea, the rationalist will share the risks of mammoth that comes along.

But, before you analyze and evaluate all the potential red flags, it’s pivotal to understand - “Why Do You Want To Build A Mobile App”? Do you want to drive other entrepreneurs' road or did you just come across a problem that you're considering resolving? The answer to these questionnaires will shed light on whether your app will be a wham or a boom.

With numerous app building programs available out in the market, the gospel truth is with some planning and chronological work on your part, the process turns quite simple. Here is an easy escape that will walk you through the steps of profiting from your BIG idea. So, take what suits your strategy of mobile app development the best or simply trace it to the hilt. The yearn is to get started!

It may seem daunting where to start. Here are the steps to building your first mobile app.

Step 1: Craft A Concept For Mobile App

If you have a fantastic app idea, skip to the next step! But, if not and want to create an app, you need an idea or a problem, and it's ubiquitous! The beginning of the app development is pen and paper, not intricate lines of code and design.

Steer clear of any form of technology, take out a pen and paper and jot down what you want to accomplish. Remember to answer the following questions:

What do you want your app to do? What problem is it going to solve? How will you market your app?

It's near to impossible to thrive in business if you don't have well-defined goals! A blur vision will dash one's hope, better create a clear picture of what you want to be done.

Step 2: Sketch Your Brainstorming Ideas

Now, is the time to switch your digital devices with pen and paper having all the answers to the questions about your app’s purpose. In simple words, sketch what your mobile app will look like.

In this step, you move your clear ideas into visional representation reality. Decide if you plan to give away your app and reap profits by offering ads, or if you are planning to offer it as a paid download. You can also choose the option to offer in-app purchases.

Step 3: Search, Research, and Then Research A Little More

Now, comes the time to go digital, but not to start designing the app blindfolded. The legwork is yet to be done. You have to dive deep on the internet, search for competitive ideas, and analyze your app idea competition. Read the competition’s review and feedback on what users didn’t like about it. Then, put that piece of information to your beneficiary. Refer back to your pen and paper from the earlier steps, make the required changes and adjust your app idea accordingly.

But, remember most of the businesses make the grave mistake of cramming too many features in their mobile app - especially in the first launch.

So, is your app idea viable?

Examine for any copyright issues and possible technical hookups. This step is unskippable as it will save your finances in the long run, because you don’t want to spend time and effort on an idea that won’t have an ROI.

The next chapter in research homework comes from sales and marketing. Mirror back to your sketch about how you are going to generate money with your app. Are you going to abide by the real idea, or you are ready for the switch? What’s your niche? What is your targeted audience - teens, children, teachers, wanderers, gamers? Determine this right away!

Now, you are done with the exhausting part; the fun element awaits you. Start to look for alluring yet simple design ideas. Keep your target audience in mind the time you funnel down the design ideas. After all, a treat to the eyes is vital for your final product.

Step 4: Wireframing And The User Journey

In the dominant technology epoch, app developers consider wireframe as a glorified storyboard across the globe. You can bring a little more precision and functionality to your rough sketches and design ideas. This becomes the foundation for your app development after you hone in on your app’s goal and desired feature set.

The wireframe is a layout of the user journey that the customer will take to accomplish the desired action. Numerous wireframing choices offer help to bring your sketches to digital life with functionality like click-through icons. The difference is finding the one that is ideal for your requirements.

Step 5: Start With The Backend

So at this particular point in your mobile app development journey, you have a storyboard of how you want your app to function. Now, is the time to put to use that storyboard to begin examining the functionality set.

Using your wireframe, you need to delineate your APIs, data diagrams, and servers. These are a handful of DIY (Do-It-Yourself) app builders that offer you the tools to achieve this quickly. Some professionals can do it for you. If you are unclear on the techie-jargon, you should look for a service that offers to host your app and offers a way out of collecting your app usage data.

Irrespective of what approach you choose to create your app, clean diagrams must be created to serve as the directions for everyone working on the project. If you run across any technical difficulty in any scenario, you can revise your wireframe to reflect the changes.

Step 6: Welcome Constructive Criticism

High time to call in your troops! Show your demo to pals, families, colleagues, and anyone else that is ready to give you constructive criticism. Don't gush your efforts with the people who will tell you "everything looks neat". Seek out those cynics and critics. Being bluntly honest at this crucial point is essential.

Be strong to look over their shoulder while they are checking out your demo to navigate things easily. If you need to revise any of the layouts or navigation paths, then do it. Keep your users in mind, and try to follow their thinking, not your own mindset. Your end goal is to finalize your app's structure and foundation.

Step 7: Putting The Pieces Together

While laying the foundation in the right place, you can start to put the puzzle together to create your app. Firstly, your developers will set up your servers, databases, and API. So, if you are using any DIY app builder, this part will be done by experts for you.

Remember to reflect this on the feedback you got from your testers. Make the required changes in the functionality to mirror the changes you made based on your first testing phase.

At this pivot, it’s time to sign up for the stores. You need to craft an account with Google Pay or Apple so that you get your app on the market quickly. It may take a few days to go through the process, so there’s no need to procrastinate this step.

Step 8: Inspire With The DESIGN

At this stage, it’s time to start working on the design. The User Interface is a window to your app as it shows people how your app will look and function. Through the design process, you need to abide by the feedback you get from your testers in mind and make the changes accordingly in the design and the navigation reflecting the feedback you got.

So, here’s the answer to the most frequently asked question - “How Do I Design My App”?

If you partner with a graphic designer, you will require high-resolution skins or visually appealing screens based on your app's wireframe. But, if you are using a DIY editor, you need to select your template and layout for your screen on your own. Once again, I will shed light on testing feedback. Keep it in mind while designing the outlook of your app. You are creating for users, not for yourself!

Step 9: Beta Test Your App

By now, you have looked at your app through numerous different lenses, and you think you have managed to create a smooth and seamless functioning, aesthetically alluring, problem-solving mobile app.

Now, you need to analyze how your app is going to function in a live environment. In Android development, this is a simple thing, but in iOS, it’s recommended to keep things in a controlled environment. There are advantages and disadvantages to both approaches, but the nutshell is to get to the last hoop.

Upload your file on any Android device and test it in a live setting. Following this approach, you can easily monitor your app's progress from your device. iOS needs you to use a platform known as TestFlight to test your app. Whether you agree or not, Apple is thorough with its direction and instruction for using its beta testing platform.

The most significant advantage of using beta testing is that you can invite testers to review your app much before launching it.

Step 10: Launch Your App

Congrats, you made it to the finish line!

You have brought your mobile app idea to perfection, and the last step is to share it with the outside world. Irrespective of challenges, technical roadblocks, or any feature set, you have accomplished it. Now it’s time to launch it!

iOS and Android both are distinctive in terms of marketing apps. If you adhere to their rules, you will witness a pattern emerging - Android is a little relaxed compared to iOS. They both have their own set of pros and cons, but you will need to learn the rules for both as an app entrepreneur.

It’s simple to add your app to the Android store. It won’t be reviewed instantly, and you will be selling your app on the Google Play Store without any delay. On the contrary, in iOS, your app will be reviewed first before it goes live. While there is no set time frame for the Apple team to check the app and push it to the shelves, you can take a week of waiting.

In The End…

The steps above mentioned are not revered, but indeed recommendations from the pens of the best tech-enthusiast. Good luck building your first mobile app!

