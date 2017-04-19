How I Built and Deployed a WebGL Game to a New Website in 35m

First, See the results. (no mobile support yet, sorry!)

I used two awesome pieces of technology to accomplish this — Unity3d and Amazon Web Services.

10/14/17: Just a quick note before we get started… I recently launched a site called SIMMER.io that makes the process of getting a game on the web much simpler than using AWS. Check it out!

Here we go: I fired up my copy of Unity and created a new 2D project

Then I found the Flappy Bird demo on Unity’s asset store and imported it.

Next, I opened up the “Main” scene in the assets folder

Then I selected “Build and Run” from the File menu:

Next I selected “WebGL” as the target platform, and started the build:

After typing in a folder name, I waited for a while for Unity to “Convert managed assemblies to C++” …whatever that means

While that was going, I fired up my AWS (Amazon Web Services) account and selected “Host a static website”.

As a side note AWS, has gotten WAY friendlier in the past year. Great Job @awscloud!

… and I created a new website:

Ok! Unity has finished converting the Managed Gigawatt Capacitors to C++. And, they must be awesome capacitors, because now I have flappy running on a local server!

I opened up the build folder that I had selected in Unity earlier and tweaked the HTML output to my liking.

Then I compressed that contents of folder to .zip and dropped it into AWS.

Back in AWS, I clicked “Get a sneak peek at your website”

And dayyyyum, there it was on the internet!

Time spent so far… 15m. But I didn’t really like the crazy aws-website-flappy-xyz-yada-yada-website-us.amazonaws.com address very much, so I bought a domain name ($12), right from the Amazon interface:

I filled out a few forms and got the domain for less than the price of my dinner.

And that’s it. I had to wait 20 minutes for Amazon Cloudfront and the domain name to propagate. So I started eating pizza with my favorite topping:

I came back and lost very quickly at flappy bird on my new site: http://unitywebgl.com/. I gotta hand it to both AWS and Unity. They have made the internet way easier than flap flap.

