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How I Built an Engine That Turns Architecture Sketches Into Animations

by
byRuam@behruamm

An AI Native Solo Founder.

January 22nd, 2026
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Ruam HackerNoon profile picture
Ruam@behruamm

Founder @Postara.io

An AI Native Solo Founder.

Read my storiesAbout @behruamm

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TOPICS

programming#animation#javascript#reac#nextjs#opensource#excalidraw#web-development#magic-move

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