17 Best Animation Software for Beginners

new story

@ aasif-khan Aasif Khan Writing about Mobile Application, Website & App Builder, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics

Looking for the best animation software for beginners? You are at the right place! In this post, we have listed some of the most preferred animation making software. You can go through the detailed features and find the one that best fits your business needs.

No matter whether you are a beginner or a professional designer, the list is definitely going to help you find the software of your choice. Just pick the one and start creating engaging animations for your business. All the software listed in this article are loaded with excellent editing tools and rich arrays of functions to help you create powerful animation projects. Check out the post and explore the options, shortlisting the software that you find the best for your business. Let’s begin!

List of 17 Best Animation Software

Here is the list of best animation software available online.

1. Appy Pie Animation Maker

The software is one of the best animation software available online. It comes with a user-friendly interface that you can use to create your own animated videos in just a few clicks.

With a huge gallery of pre-made animation video templates, the software allows you to create your videos as per your business needs.

Features

Multiple facial features and character builder

Drag and drop functionality to add images, videos, and sounds

Hundreds of professionally crafted templates

Auto-lip sync with a wide range of facial expressions

Attractive custom shapes and basic editing tools

Easy share and download of creations

2. Adobe Character Animator

This is an excellent animation software available online. It helps you easily animate cartoon characters in real-time. The software is best suited and easy-to-use for beginners. First, you need to plug in your mic and cam and then import your preferred character in the software. The software animates the face of the character after detecting your facial expressions and voice. You can use pre-defined functions and triggers to let the animated character hold objects, change gestures, and more.

Features

Offers online education, live chat, game streaming, and much more

Streamline editing and recording

In-app template character animator

Automatic lipsyncing

Real-time animation and live streaming

Breathing, blinking, walk cycles, behaviors, and other animated options

3. Toon Boom Harmony

This is one of the best 3D animation software for both beginners and experienced animators. With the software, you can add any kind of animations including flash-style cut-out, traditionally drawn, particle effects, and much more. The software allows you to create the best combination of videos in both 2D and 3D formats. The software comes with various advanced editing tools for rigging, drawing, animation, and much more.

Features

Compatible with both macOS and Windows

Integrated 3D elements with 2D characters

Simple export to game engines

Advanced bitmap/vector drawing technology

Special effects with lighting

Cut-out animation videos with master controllers

4. Cartoon Animator 4

This is the best 2D animation software for both beginners and professionals. The software helps you create engaging high-quality animations in just a few clicks. When creating animations using Cartoon Animator 4, you get to choose your preferred characters from the huge database. The library of the software has various motion templates to make your own animated characters.

Features

Audio lip-syncing and facial detection

Import of PSD files as character templates

Export of PSD files for graphics editing

Huge library of pre-made motion templates

Characters’ head driven body movements

Real-time facial motion capture from different angles

360 degrees head-turning

5. Crello

This is an excellent animation software that comes with a huge library of hundreds of pre-animated characters, objects, and animated templates. The software allows you to create engaging animated videos, ads, and even Facebook covers. It helps you to combine animated GIFs with animated videos and create an attractive post for your social media accounts.

Features

More than 140 million stock images

Upload your own graphics, fonts, and animations

Download animations in MP4 video format

Huge gallery of animations and videos to use in designs

Social media sharing

6. PosterMyWall

This is an easy-to-use animation making software available online. The software allows you to design animations without even signing up. It offers a huge library of templates, images, and stock videos to help you design graphics and videos, promotional posters, etc. The software lets you download your creations in high-quality including full HD.

Features

Thousands of stock videos to use in your designs

Huge collection of animated videos and templates

Full HD quality videos

Save and print your designs

Share your videos with a link or embed them online

7. Biteable

The software allows you to create small animated videos such as ads, social media videos, promos, and much more. The software provides hundreds of pre-made templates for you to create excellent animated videos. It also allows you to share and download your creations with other team members.

Features

Hundreds of professional animation video templates

Animation videos download in full HD format

Share videos with other team members

Launch video with privacy controls

Social Media sharing

Add audio tracks from the library or upload your own

8. PixTeller

This is one of the best animation software for both personal and professional purposes. The software comes with full-featured video editing tools that you can use to create short animated videos. It offers frame-by-frame motions and lets you edit the attributes such as colors, opacity, motion, etc. of every frame.

Features

Hundreds of customizes premade templates

Customizable frame-by-frame timeline

Share your video with your team members using a specific URL

Download your designs and creations in GIF and MP4 format

Over thousands of shapes to add to your animated videos

9. Blender

This is one of the best free animation software available online. The software comes with multiple customization options to help you create your own animation videos without any hassle. It offers a wide range of effective features to create the animation videos of your choice in just a few clicks.

Features

Cross-platform interoperability

Incredibly small footprint

Tightly integrated workflow

Open architecture

Complete animation support including colors, onion skinning, and layers

Video creation in 2D mode with a 3D viewport

Broad-spectrum of texturing, modeling, lighting the animation videos

Video post-processing functionality

10. Stop Motion Studio

Stop Motion Studio is one of the best 2D animation software for beginners. The software comes with amazing stop-motion animations that you can use to easily mix your 2D style drawings added directly to your videos. You can use this software on different devices including iPhone, Android, iPad, macOS, and Windows.

Features

Allows you to open your projects on different devices

DSLR camera support

Background library and green screen option

Audios, videos, and images import

Easy editing and frame-by-frame view

4K ultra HD videos

Offers sound effects, paint tools, magic eraser

Onion and grid skinning options

11. Moovly

This is an excellent 2D animation software popular for creating animation videos for various purposes including advertising, social media, presentations, explainer videos, and much more. The software is easy to work with and comes with a huge library of animation video templates that you can use to create attractive animation videos.

Features

Drag and drop functionality and user-friendly interface

Easy upload in case you want to use your own media

Good downloading and sharing options

Huge library of images, videos, sound clips, and templates

12. Animatron Studio

The software offers excellent animation features and a huge gallery of pre-animated templates. There are a variety of customization options to help you create animated videos as per your business preferences. You can customize the look and feel of your characters to make your animation videos more engaging.

Features

Thousands of premade animation templates, characters, etc.

Edit, place, and edit your own images and videos

Real-time collaboration with your team members

Wide range of customization options

Voiceover features to add narration

Share and download your creations with a specific link

Export your videos to MP4, SVG, HTML5, and GIF formats

13. Animaker

This is an excellent animation maker software that can be used for both professional and personal animation video making purposes. The software comes with a huge library of professionally designed animation video templates to help you find one that best fits your preferences. These templates include pre-animated gestures, elements, illustrations, and much more.

Features

Wide range of animated video templates and assets

Upload your videos directly on social media

Multiple video styles to create, edit, and remix

More than 200 sound effects and music tracks to add to your animation videos

Share and download in GIF and MP4 formats

14. Easil

This is one of the most popular web-based animation videos making tools. To create a GIF format animation video using this software, you can duplicate the image frames multiple times and make edits to all the frames.

Features

Huge library of customizable templates

Creative animation effects

Color schemes and palette creator

Team sharing features

Share and download animated videos

Resize designs and templates for social media use

15. Moho (Debut and Pro Version)

Moho in the debut version is the best animation software for beginners. Its amazing features help you create excellent animation videos in just a few clicks. Even kids can use this software to create animation videos for fun. Once you are familiar with the debut version of the software, you can try using the pro version. Although the pro version is pricier, it comes with multiple powerful features that you can use to create professional animations.

Features for Debut Version

Excellent freehand editing tools

Supports multiple languages – English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, and Chinese

Multiple keyframe options – stagger, additive cycle, elastic, bounce, etc.

Wide range of animated effects for shapes and layers

Online and offline activation for both Windows and Mac

Features for Pro Version

All the features included in the debut version

Frame-by-frame capabilities for animation videos

Realistic motion blur

4k vector and video export

Control over different channels, layers, and more

16. Canva

Canva is one of the best graphic design software that has introduced various effective animation features. It allows you to create attractive graphics based on your business preferences. With the software, you can download these graphics in video and GIF formats by selecting one of the six animation styles it offers.

Features

Wide range of customizable design templates

Organize your creations in different folders

Share your creations with your team members

Six animation styles to create videos

Millions of paid and free icons, images, and other graphic assets

17. DigiCel FlipBook

This is one of the best 2D animation software that you can use to create frame-by-frame animation videos. The software is easy to use and lets you directly draw onto the software. With the software, you can also create stop motion animations by using its useful 2D animation editing tools.

Features

Use multiple frames at a time

Import/export graphics

Compatible with both Windows and Mac

Lipsync functionalities

Scan your drawings or draw directly onto the software

Conclusion

To sum up, we can say that you must carefully choose an animation maker to create videos for your business. Go through the list, compare the features, and find the one that best suits your business needs. Good luck!

Tags