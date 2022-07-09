10 Best Anime Websites to Stream & Download [Free + Paid]

Anime movies, cartoons, and TV shows are no longer only available to Japanese viewers. Thanks to the boom in online streaming sites, anime content is popular everywhere today. From action, drama, and horror, to comedy, anime enthralls fans all over the globe. But, who should you trust for an anime download? There are plenty of free and paid anime streaming sites out there. Yet, only some of them are trustworthy. So, if you’re also in search of fast and high-quality anime download, look no further. We’ve put together a list of the best free and paid anime download sites for you. All these websites are accessible on PC and mobile phones (Android and iOS).





List of the Best Anime Streaming Sites

The below websites provide a large selection of anime to download without any hassle.

· Crunchyroll

· Tubi TV

· AnimeLab

· YouTube

· Hidive

· Netflix

· Funimation

· Amazon Prime

· Hulu

· HBO Max

Let’s review each of the anime download and streaming sites in detail.





Crunchyroll is one of the best anime downloading sites. If you’re an anime fan, this is the place where you need to be. It has sections for the latest anime news, soon-to-be-released anime episodes, shows, and much more.





This platform lets users watch anime shows in multiple languages including English, Dutch, Italian, etc. Crunchyroll's finest feature is that it broadcasts episodes as soon as they release. Moreover, with a paid subscription, you can download anime without interruption. It does, however, provide a 14-day free trial.





Tubi TV is an on-demand anime download and streaming platform. From classical hits to modern TV shows, you’ll find everything here. Tubi TV’s collection of anime includes popular titles like Akira and You You Hakusho. It is a free and legal service with top-quality videos available.

Tubi TV makes it incredibly simple to watch anime. You don’t need to register or pay to watch your favorite anime shows. However, only users in the United States get full access to the anime library.





An all-in-one platform, AnimeLab is a free and legal anime streaming service. It has a collection of more than 800 popular dubbed and subbed anime shows such as Fairy Tail, Attack on Titan, Naruto Shippuden, and many others. It is available for audiences in Australia and New Zealand.

Besides, AnimeLab is fast, secure, and among the best anime streaming sites. However, for an ad-free version, you have to subscribe first. Unlike other sites, AnimeLab allows users to stream on multiple devices at the same time.





YouTube is the hub of video. It has a huge library of different types of videos such as documentaries, funny clips, movies, series, anime, and so on. Luckily, there is a ton of great anime shows available on YouTube for anime fans. Many individuals upload free anime episodes for others to watch. Whereas, there are plenty of official anime channels that have up-to-date anime content as well.





Besides, users can also purchase anime shows and movies. YouTube is available in most parts of the world including the UK, US, Japan, and many more to name. In short, this is a reliable site for anime download for free.









Hidive is a new anime streaming service that allows you to legally watch simulcasts, anime episodes, and films. As opposed to Crunchyroll, this platform does not have a vast collection. Even though, anime lovers are likely to locate popular anime-related content on Hidive.





Moreover, this free anime streaming app offers a 30-day free trial. Hidive lets users watch hard-to-find titles in 1080p or HD quality. Also, it is accessible in 100+ countries all over the world.





The streaming giant Netflix has a huge library of original and dubbed anime shows. You can download full seasons of anime with just a few clicks. All you have to do is search through the categories such as crime, comedy, horror, adventure, drama, and a lot more.





From Pokémon to Attack on Titan, you’ll find anime content that you won’t find elsewhere. Moreover, Netflix now offers many membership choices. Whereas, users may go for anime download and watch it anytime using the Netflix mobile app.





It is one of the most reliable sites for anime to download and stream. Funimation is accessible in 47 countries. You can choose what you prefer to watch among its categories of drama, action, horror, and comedy, to name a few. Moreover, it has both original and dubbed anime content to cater to English-speaking regions.





To stream and download, you only need to pay for the subscription. Its subscription plan is less expensive than others. It's worth noting, though, that the downloadable feature is exclusive to Android and iOS users.





Amazon prime is another popular platform to watch anime. It is new to the anime business but has a wide collection of shows and movies. It is fast, reliable, and has a user-friendly interface. Here you’ll find brand new and classic shows in 4K ultra quality.





So, if you’re in search of an anime to download site, this can be a good pick. Simply pay for the subscription and avail of the features it offers.





A Walt Disney-owned streaming website Hulu has a huge streaming library with no ad interruption. At Hulu, you’ll find almost all classic or modern shows, hit movies, and much more. The anime download process is hassle-free as well.





Moreover, you can watch the content offline anytime anywhere. It is a YouTube-like portal that broadcasts live TV from 65+ popular networks.





HBO Max is a paid platform with 100,000+ hours of anime content. It has plenty of modern and timeless favorites to pick from, including the whole Ghibli Library collection to Rurouni Kenshin. In short, HBO Max doesn't skimp on anime content for its subscribers.





Moreover, it lets subscribers stream more than 17 anime series directly via the streaming platform. So, for the best quality video and an ad-free experience, HBO Max is the way to go.





The Final Thoughts

We hope that our handpicked list of the 10 best animation websites will benefit every anime lover reading. Some are completely free to watch and download, while others require a subscription. They are, however, all reliable and bug-free.



