Top 5 UX Design Trends to Keep an Eye On

If you observe the digital world around you closely, you’ll notice that UX designs keep changing after every significant update. For example, the Android operating system had a pretty simple UI when it first launched, but over the past decade, it has seen a great deal of development. It progressed from funk to minimal design.





Present-day first impressions are largely influenced by design. When included an outdated design, even the most useful website or product becomes useless. To avoid that, you must closely monitor UX design trends and apply them to your websites and apps. By doing this, you can ensure to provide the finest experience and turn new visitors into devoted clients.





In this post, we’ll be exploring some interesting UX design trends to look out for in 2022. But before that, let’s discuss why is UX design important.





Why is UX Design Important?

Design is highly personalized, and the messaging differs greatly based on how individuals interpret it. It becomes even more challenging when it comes to user experience (UX).





A particular app button's effect on the user must be observed. Why did they select "right" on the swipe? Why was the app shut down? Why did they skip the dashboard? When you give all of these things some thought, you'll quickly realize that previous user experience design is important in this situation.





A UX design is what shapes customers' perceptions of your brand. In addition, it is the key factor in later increases in traffic and conversions. You must engage people with essential UX components and keep up with the UX advances if you want your web, app, and product UX to look and feel wonderful. And, when it comes to benefiting from the perfect UX design trends, UX design only by a knowledgeable and skilled company can help.





Over 75% of people judge a brand based on its design. The UX design will reflect your brand reputation as well as the message you are attempting to convey. Remember that design is closely intertwined with communication—they complement each other.





Top 5 UX Design Trends

Let’s look at the top 5 UX trends that you need to keep an eye on in 2022.

1. Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR)

And, with time, AR is no longer limited to gaming. Instead, it has spread its wings to other industries as well. AR applications include retail, travel, automobile industry, education, healthcare, and social media platforms.





For example, brands like IKEA created an IKEA Place app that revolves around the concept of AR. Besides, Snapchat has long been a leader in AR/VR experiences. The filters and effects you see are the results of a well-designed UX.





2. Scrollytelling

The name pretty much says it all. Storytelling, but in an app-like format. A storyline should be visible as a user scrolls through a page. Scrollytelling creates an experience in which the user gets the most information while not feeling overburdened with spam content from all sides.





And, instead delivers all the essential information about a business engagingly. This type of UX design creates a subtle marketing technique—saying less while doing more.





As a designer, you can use animations and copywriting elements to quickly spread the message in the short span when the user decides to scroll down. Data visualization is now everything. According to a survey, 64 percent of participants in a setting preferred visual presentations over plain ones.





3. Accessibility

Corporations are embracing inclusivity and striving to improve the consumer experience for all. Disabled people frequently face numerous challenges when using various apps. So, design with their needs in mind. Take appropriate measures for the text and background as well.





For example, for long-sighted or disabled people, the contrast and gap between the text and the background better define the experience. Allow users to customize their screens. Understand more about typography and explore how it appeals to varying audiences.





4. Borderless Screens

The UX design adapts to the design of smartphones. As phones are becoming more compact in design and moving toward borderless displays, the app design also must function appropriately. Consider the iPhone's notch display and other phones' hold punch designs. The aspect ratio and resolution of the design are important here.





You can also expand your creativity and see what works. Animate the area around the camera or the edge display to direct customers in a specific direction.





5. Easy Authentication

This is the era of online payments. Almost every person prefers to pay online cutting the need to carry cash and go through a hefty process. So, make sure to optimize your apps accordingly in this cashless economy. Apple Pay and Google Pay are widespread; people simply swipe their phones and get done with the payment in mere minutes.





Design apps in such a way that the payment authentication panel automatically detects and syncs a consumer's preferred payment cards. Besides, people also avoid re-entering their credit card information on an eCommerce website.





To tackle this, your app could offer the ideal solution. For example, the credit card information appears automatically as soon as the user navigates to the checkout area.





The Final Words

Make sure to incorporate the above UX design trends in your upcoming or existing app or website. Remember that before any technology, the user experience comes first. It is the foundation of any app and establishes how the user will interact with the app.





Now is the time to scale your business and grow more with an interactive UX!