A Podcast with NIS America: How has COVID Changed the Gaming Industry?

In this episode of the Hacker Noon Podcast, I talked to Erin Kim from NIS America. For those of you that don't know, NIS America is the America-based counterpart of the Japanese game development company NIS (Nippon Ichi Software).

The company is famous for original titles such as Disgaea, and for publishing English localizations of some of the best JRPG series in the industry, such as Trails of Cold Steel and Ys.

I normally have the pleasure of speaking to the company every year at the annual Tokyo Game Show. However, Tokyo Game Show 2020 was canceled due to COVID-19.

While I didn't get the chance to see the marketing team and demo their games in person this year, I figured a podcast was the next best thing.

In this podcast, we talk about how things are going at NIS America and how the company has adapted their work style amidst COVID-19.

We also briefly go over their new and upcoming releases:

Mad Rat Dead Trails of Cold Steel IV Ys 9: Monstrum Nox

Check out the podcast below and let me know your thoughts in the Youtube comments!

