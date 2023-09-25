Search icon
    How Fine Went From Producing a Web Series to Building a Startup

    The author shares their journey in creating Fine, a platform for building software with AI agents. They began by producing a web series, Dark{mode}, to interview R&D executives and understand developer pain points. This unconventional approach led to the discovery of 81 "blockers" in tech. Inspired by these challenges, they created Fine, an AI-powered platform for developers. Funding was initially tough to secure, but they persevered, focusing on building their vision. They built a community and secured their first client, leading to today's release of Fine's first version. Their vision is to redefine software development and productivity, inviting developers to join them on this journey.
