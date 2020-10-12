Before you go, check out these stories!

0
How Facebook Changed Their Homepage Every Year for the Last 17 Years

How Facebook Changed Their Homepage Every Year for the Last 17 Years

October 12th 2020 575 reads
@whatisloveWhat is Love?

Oh Baby don't hurt me, Baby don't hurt me, No more.

2004 Feb 12. TheFacebook.com

2005 Feb 11. TheFacebook.com

2006 Feb 14. Facebook.com

2007 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2008 Feb 13. Facebook.com

2009 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2010 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2011 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2012 Feb 13. Facebook.com

2013 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2014 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2015 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2016 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2017 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2018 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2019 Feb 11. Facebook.com

2020 Feb 11. Facebook.com

Images via https://web.archive.org/web/*/thefacebook.com and https://web.archive.org/web/20201012200000/Facebook.com

