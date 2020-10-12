How Facebook Changed Their Homepage Every Year for the Last 17 Years
Oh Baby don't hurt me, Baby don't hurt me, No more.
2004 Feb 12. TheFacebook.com
2005 Feb 11. TheFacebook.com
2006 Feb 14. Facebook.com
2007 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2008 Feb 13. Facebook.com
2009 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2010 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2011 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2012 Feb 13. Facebook.com
2013 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2014 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2015 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2016 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2017 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2018 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2019 Feb 11. Facebook.com
2020 Feb 11. Facebook.com
Images via https://web.archive.org/web/*/thefacebook.com and https://web.archive.org/web/20201012200000/Facebook.com
Join Hacker Noon
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.