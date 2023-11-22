70 Stories To Learn About Faagm

Let's learn about via these 70 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Faagm /Learn Repo 1. Tech Hiring Cultures Analyzed via Glassdoor Interview Data During the process of working on my book on machine learning interviews, one question that I’ve been asked many times by candidates is the onsite-to-offer ratio, e.g. what percentage of people who interview at a company eventually get an offer. Another number that recruiters and hiring managers are keen to know is the yield rate on offers of different companies – e.g. what percentage of people who are extended an offer by a company accept that offer? 2. Amazon Monopoly. The Rise of Amazon Private Label Brands in 2019 Just look at these 2 names: 3. Lessons from a Product Manager at Google Quick background 4. Why the Apple Watch Outsells the Entire Swiss Watch Industry The Apple Watch outsold the entire Swiss watch industry in 2019. Now let this reality sink in: five years ago, technology watchers said the Apple Watch was a flop and a disappointment. 5. What Does Apple’s Stock Split Mean? A stock split is not a new thing. Hundreds if not thousands of companies have appealed to it to keep the price in the desired trading range and, theoretically, to make the stock more affordable. One of the most recent examples was Apple, announcing the division of its share price by four. It will be achieved by giving three additional shares to each investor. 6. A Step Towards Innovation: The Story Of Apple's AirPod God, have you looked at the new AirPods which has been released? You must be craving to have that right? But have you ever thought how AirPods came to be? The story behind it and why even being so expensive is a demanding object? Well in this article we will relinquish the era of apple and tell you why Apple's AirPods are most desired item ever. 7. You are not Facebook. You are not Google. You are also not Spotify, Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Netflix or one of several other big tech companies I could mention here. 8. Responding to Online War Propaganda on LinkedIn: Who Do the Rules Protect? I am from Ukraine, and I’m trying to use my LinkedIn in order to spread the truth about the war that is going on right now. 9. How Did Uber Grow 4000% Through Their Referrals In India? When I say the word cab or ride-sharing, very often, the first word that pops up would either be Uber or in some cases Ola. Today I am going to tell you about how the former cemented itself such a prominent position in your mind. This is solidified by the fact that they have a presence in over 50 cities in India and carry out over 11 MILLION rides per WEEK! 10. Processing 350K Requests Per Month via Three Free ETA Services Instead of One Paid Google Service This is a story on how to not spend even a penny by using three ETA (estimated time of arrival) services instead of one. Everything is based on my personal experience working as a back-end developer at GoDee project. GoDee is a start-up project that offers booking seats on a bus online. You could find more information about this project here. 11. On the Strategies Netflix Leveraged to Crush Blockbuster Blockbuster 12. Google Will Stop Tying Search Ranking To Accelerated Mobile Pages In 2021 The end of web publishers being handcuffed to Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP) is in sight. In May of 2021, Google will roll out an algorithm update using a new set of page experience signals to help determine rankings. these new guidelines will no longer give preferential treatment to sites using Google’s AMP format. 13. Can You Tell What Products On This List Are Prohibited On Amazon? Amazon is the largest retailer in the world, but a majority of the sales on the site come from third-party sellers. Along with toasters and mops, the site’s a target for people trying to sell dangerous and illicit products. 14. A Student Is Reviewing New Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 Microsoft comes with new Surface lineup, which is sale in market in 22th October. The large 15 inch size comes with AMD Processors. The other surface laptop come this Intel Processors. 15. The Inconvenient Truth about Facebook: It's Growing Despite Scandal With its latest quarterly earnings report, Facebook once again confounds the naysayers by succeeding financially and growing its global user base amid scandal. Here's what the Q3 2019 numbers say: 16. How Facebook tracks you on Android (even if you don't have a Facebook account) Suppose you’ve picked up an Android phone on the street and you saw the 4 apps above. Can you guess the profile of the phone user? 17. How to Drive Organic Traffic from Google Discover Marketers have been catching up with updates and tweaks made by Google over the years. 18. Dear Tim Cook, Apple Should Support Open Systems Apple used to feel like something more innovative. Now it seems like lots have changed. When you look at the history of Apple, it went from pioneers like Wozniak promoting an Open-Architecture design to Apple suing independent electronic repair shops. Now I don't want to reminisce about old history, but a lot needs to be said about open systems, the right to repair, and innovation. 19. Facebook is Beta Testing a More Spacious New Newsfeed Design Saw this on Facebook.com desktop today (flow follows): 20. Google Will Slow Hiring For The Rest of 2020 Google parent Alphabet Inc is easing back recruiting for the rest of the year, the most exceptional activity by the web search mammoth since the Covid-19 pandemic started battering its promoting business half a month prior. 21. Learn About Google DeepMind – DeepMind may allude to two things: the innovation behind Google’s man-made reasoning (AI) venture, and the organization that is liable for it. The organization DeepMind is an auxiliary of Alphabet, the parent organization of Google. 22. Privacy Challenges And Improper Use of User Profile Data Improper use of user-profiles data by third parties is probably the most serious potential risk with regard to personal data contained 23. Why Vigilance is Our Best Weapon Right Now When news broke that a firm was able to illegally harvest, analyze and use our own data against us, we were horrified. We couldn’t believe that a scheme like this could run for so long undetected. It wasn’t just terrifying but infuriating. The bodies to which we had entrusted power i.e Big Tech had failed us. It was becoming increasingly apparent that these tech gods couldn’t handle such a responsibility. This was the tipping point. People finally had enough. The whole Cambridge Analytica data scandal pointed to a larger issue – corporate accountability. 24. The Markup Investigation: Congressman Says that Google engineered a “Walled Garden” Comment comes as part of big tech CEO grilling by antitrust committee 25. Whether You Think You're The Next FAANG Or Not, You're Right In the words of Henry Ford, “whether you think you can, or you think you can't– you're right.” 26. Top Exciting Features of Android 10 You Should Know while Developing Your Android App There were speculations around the market regarding the world’s most popular operating system Android. In March, this year, Google released the beta version of Android 10 as they’re considering this latest version close to their heart. And undoubtedly, it is the 10th version of Android, and so Google is all set to make it revolutionary. Moreover, even customers are eagerly waiting for the release of Android 10. 27. Why Amazon Won’t Dominate in Groceries More than two years after Whole Foods buy, grocery has yet to be “Amazoned.” And here’s why. 28. How To Manage Your Privacy Online Think carefully before publishing your personal data (especially name, address, telephone number) in a user profile. 29. A Chance for Emerging Video-Sharing Apps: What Happens If TikTok Is Banned in the US? So far, 800 million people worldwide use the TikTok video streaming app for entertainment and connection, and 12.5% of them, 100 million, are Americans. After President Donald Trump said on July 31 that he planned to bar the Chinese-owned social media app from operating in the US, he reversed course, saying he would allow TikTok to keep operating if it were sold to an American owner. Microsoft is one of the companies most likely to buy the app. The possible acquisition will allow the software company to compete with Facebook and Google-owned YouTube and attract a younger audience. 30. Five Recent FAAGM Statistics That Underline the Tech Industry's Longer Term Trends 30% fee Apple charges developers for App Store transactions 31. The Great Polarisation When you look at the trends of the last few decades, it’s difficult to miss the signs, overt and covert, of there being an increasing polarization in the business world. Even in the last decade, firms have been seeing extremely high profit rates primarily driven by the lack of competition. But this hides the underlying fragmentation of a previously solid market, which is likely to be the beginning of the next phase of exploration vs exploitation. To take a few examples: 32. Are Tech Giants Building Walled Gardens (Again)? In the last few years, I've been dissecting business models of any type, and companies of any size. At the same time, I've been talking, interviewing, and discussing business models and business model innovation with dozens of entrepreneurs, and practitioners. 33. Social Media Deplatforming: Big Tech’s Gag Order Ever since the likes of Alex Jones and Milo Yiannopoulos were kicked out of their dominant platforms, debate has begun on whether tech companies should be armed with the power of deplatforming. 34. The Pros and Cons of Selling on Amazon and eBay Selling your products on Amazon and eBay seems like an irresistible deal at first. You have their entire customer base at your disposal, and these sites get a hell lot of traffic; what could be a more profitable way to start an eCommerce business? 35. Business Lessons To Learn From The Apple-Next Deal It was the year 1997. Apple was experiencing a sharp sales decline. 36. Is Big Tech Too Big? A couple of weeks ago Alphabet shares dropped 6%, Facebook tanked 7.5%, and Amazon shed 4.5% of its value. Why did this happen? An anti-trust probe was called into life regarding Alphabet’s Google Search business and investors fear a similar fate for its tech brethren, seemingly rightfully so: This news story unearths a public debate that has been discussed intensively since the 2016 US elections concerning Big Tech’s power and the need for anti-trust legislation. A debate, which appears to have the nearly unanimous agreement that these companies should be broken up. Logically, therefore, these firms should already be broken up, yet they are not. Why is this? Aside from the strawman “The government is corrupt/incompetent” reasoning, there actually exist multiple genuine arguments for keeping Big Tech intact, which we’ll be examining in the following. 37. Who Has the Power to Break Up Big Tech? The Big Five tech companies — Amazon, Apple, Facebook, Microsoft and Google owner Alphabet — have come under serious scrutiny in the past few years. 38. Amazon's 'Essential Item' Policy Upsets Everyone Currently that appears to include a 10-pack of rubber chickens 39. Is Amazon Affiliate Marketing Dead? The question of whether Amazon Associates Affiliate marketing is dead has been raised many times. Why? Because of the recently announced cuts in the commission fees. If you were not aware, Amazon announced a reduction in commission fees from 8% to 3% for some of the categories of products. 40. How Facebook Changed Their Homepage Every Year for the Last 17 Years 2004 Feb 12. TheFacebook.com 41. About Keen: Google’s AI-powered Answer to Pinterest Google’s potential rival to image-sharing platform Pinterest was quietly launched this summer. So, let’s take a closer look at the new app and explore where it sits in the already vast market of social media platforms. 42. Wake Up and Smell These #TopTechStories 🍏 43. The Era of Attention Economy and Its Destructive Impact: Reasoning by Examples Google, LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter, Gmail, Amazon, Apple, Discord, WhatsApp, Telegram, Medium, Spotfiy. Everyone wants our attention today on every platform possible. 44. What is Broken About the Internet? This Slack discussion with Utsav Jaiswal, richard-kubina, Natasha, Limarc, Linh, Adrian, Dane, Anna Bleker and me occurred in hackernoon's official #slogging-beta channel. 45. Apple and Google Have Too Much Power On Their App Stores, But Kicking Out Parler is Justified Op Ed: Why Apple and Google have too much power, but their decision about Parler was justified. 46. Are Your Photos Exposing You? You may be accidentally sharing personal information in your photos 47. Facebook Portal TV Reviewed It’s Saturday morning, and my phone has been burning for the past few hours. Just after I wake up, I stare at the screen and I have several messages from my parents, who live on the other side of the world, telling me that they miss me and that they are ready to talk. 48. Shelf Labels In Dynamics 365 For Finance and Operations Shelf label is nothing but labels to put on a rack or a shelf where an item is stored. These labels are printed and put on store rack or shelf. For example, when you go to a supermarket you can see labels are displayed with various information where the product is stored. 49. Should Apple Buy DuckDuckGo? Or Create Its Own Search Engine? An Analyst suggested that should Apple buy DuckDuckGo, a privacy-focused search engine. Although, Apple most likely won’t buy DuckDuckGo, it might still be interested in creating a search engine. 50. The Unintended Consequences of Facebook Ad Boycott Campaign The burgeoning campaign by over a thousand large and small businesses, and civil rights organizations to boycott ads on Facebook so as to force the social media giant to take more drastic measures to curb hate speech is misguided. 51. Nextiva Takes Huge Step Growing Sales Channel With Addition of Microsoft’s Former GM, Eric Martorano For six-months (and counting) COVID-19 has accelerated the need for SMBs to leverage UCaaS (unified communications as a service), forcing executives to jump into one of the fastest-growing segments in the supply chain. 52. While We're All Super Into Conspiracy Theories: Let's Talk AI Ethics and Google With more development and implementation of AI, many pundits and experts have been very vocal of its potential and have called for a standstill in development or at least some regulations. These calls of action have even penetrated the heavy armor that Big Tech hides behind. Imagine letting just a single company toying with such powerful technology 53. Reputation Doesn’t Have Quarantine: How to Maintain Brand Health During a Pandemic The role of a PR specialists is to stay sober and level-headed. To me, a crisis is nothing but a crush test for business. I adopt new communication tactics, new strategies, and totally reinvent the processes. 54. How Tech Companies are Helping in Times of Covid-19 Crisis Since the pandemic COVID-19 is shaking all over the world, several people are dying and facing issues to earn for their livelihood. Well, big tech companies have responded with unusual alacrity and they are helping people during this crisis. 55. The Issue of Privacy on Social Networks Personal data becomes publicly accessible in ways and in quantities hitherto unknown; above all, this happens concerning an enormous quantity of images 56. Uber’s voice recording feature creates more problems than it fixes For those who don’t know, Uber has come out with a new initiative to install a voice recording feature on their application. This feature will allow both the driver and the passenger to agree on Uber’s app to gain access to each of their microphones and record the whole ride until it’s over. 57. Don't Fall For These Ads With Misinformation Even Though Facebook Approves Them While vowing to police COVID-19 misinformation on its platform, Facebook let advertisers target users interested in “pseudoscience”. 58. What to Expect in 2019 From Google’s Knowledge Graph Updates To those folks who are accustomed doing search engine optimization (SEO), we’ve been viewing URLs stuffed with content, and links between that content, however algorithms like PageRank (based upon links pointed between pages) and data retrieval scores primarily based upon the connection of that content are determinative how well pages rank in search engines and ends up in response to queries entered into search boxes by searchers. Websites connected by links are seen as info points connected by nodes. This was the primary generation of SEO. Chances are pretty high that several of the strategies that we've been exploiting and trying to do SEO can stay the identical as new options seem in search, like knowledge panels, rich results, featured snippets, structured snippets, search by photos, and enlarged schema covering more industries and options then it does at the moment. 59. Tell Me Your Secrets: How Many Workers Review Posts on Amazon? We found banned items for sale on Amazon.com 60. 25 Products Google Sent To Their Graveyard: A Brief History Google is generally at innovation’s forefront, and a large number of its items and administrations have become industry pioneers. Be that as it may, not all things google conjures up goes to gold. The tech goliath has created a couple of clunkers, yet Google doesn’t stop for a second to cut its misfortunes. Here’s a voyage through the Google Graveyard, with a glance at certain items and administrations Google has executed off as the years progressed. 61. 6 Steps to Grow Into A Lead Engineer At FAANG If you are a software engineer in one of the FAANG companies or similar you are probably one among the thousands of engineers at the company. How do you go from starting fresh as a junior engineer to leading a team in say 5 years? 62. Identifying Fake Reviews On Amazon Spotting the fakes isn’t always possible, but here are some tips 63. Tech Titans Hammered By Congress At Antitrust Hearing Lawmakers allege abuse of monopoly power and political bias 64. Can You Speak The Google Language, Please? The Markup obtained internal documents that coach new employees to avoid creating “very real legal risks” in using words like “market” and “networkeffects” 65. Big Tech Brief: What You Need to Know About Congress’ High-Profile Tech CEO Hearings The House Antitrust subcommittee grilled the CEOs of four of the largest tech companies in a display that showed the preliminary results of their investigation that began in 2019. 66. Big Tech's Response to the Coronavirus Outbreak It’s not just about Google and what coronavirus website 67. There's Something Wrong With Google Search Results The search engine dedicated almost half of the first page of results in our test to its own products, which dominated the coveted top of the page 68. New Report Finds That Facebook Still Runs Discriminatory Ads We found discriminatory ads can still appear, despite Facebook's efforts 69. Governments Pressuring Tech Giants Isn't Going to End Well (for Governments) The world has come a long way in terms of its relationship with technology and knowledge. It's almost universal that people are often afraid of new inventions that are supposed to improve their lives. We feel threatened by what's out of our intellectual grasp. 70. Breaking Down Apple's Services Growth Strategy: The Case Against TV+