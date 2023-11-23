24 Stories To Learn About Hacker News

Let's learn about via these 24 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Hacker News /Learn Repo 1. While You Were Weekending 2. Black Hat Hacking Forums Get Hacked: Possibly a LulzSec Attack Presently, the world of black hat forums appears to be engulfed in a series of cyberattacks. According to a Telegram channel, on 18th June 2019 it was reported that three leading black hat hacking forums were reportedly exploited, affecting an aggregate of over 260,000 hackers. From the disclosed data, it appears as though the creator of the aforementioned Telegram Channel has access to certain Ukrainian police files which may have led to the leak. 3. Hackers Are Stealing NFTs, and It’s Not As Easy as You Think Unfortunately, even though NFTs are relatively new, there’s already been an issue of hackers stealing non-fungible tokens. Here's a closer look. 4. Introduction to One Gadget: A Necessary Tool for Exploitation This post uses a concrete CTF problem to show you step-by-step how to find and execute a one gadget and eventually spawn a shell. 5. 7 Best Workflow Automation Software Available Online A business's success depends upon the amount of work its employees do. However, every employee has a priority list for their tasks meaning that certain tasks are more important than others. Unfortunately, this prioritization sometimes leads to them ignoring/rushing the smaller yet crucial tasks that are important to the smooth functioning of a business. 6. 3 Impressive Cyberattacks of 2020: What we Can Learn From Them When it comes to cyberattacks, everybody is at risk, whether it be big corporations, government bodies, small businesses, or private individuals. 7. How I Hit the Front Page of Hacker News 5 Times First, let me turn off your warning bells. 8. Why a YC Rejection Isn't The End of The World If you've been following tech entrepreneurs on social media channels, you've probably seen many people sharing their stories about getting rejected from YC—the famed startup accelerator in Silicon Valley. A few others shared their success stories, and the vast majority of applicants remained silent as the decision letters were rolled out. 9. EU Drafts Data Regulations for Voice Assistant Developers On March 2, 2021, the European Data Protection Board (EDPB) released Guidelines on Virtual Voice Assistants (VVAs) to protect users’ privacy. 10. How I Got 78 Criticisms on Show Hacker News for My Zoom Competitor Last month, I launched the app on Show HN. As a result, it got 82 points and 78 comments. Ranked in the toppest 10 of popular posts in a day also. Actually, we have pros and cons about it and people tend to criticize it more. Anyway, it felt so amazing that a lot of the people across the world visited my website and said hi to me. What an exciting moment! Today, I’d like to share how to develop and launch a landing page. 11. How Hacker News Home Page Got Us 300+ Stars on GitHub in 24 Hours Hacker News is said to be the Holy Grail for tech folks. There’s one thing that a company, startups in particular, wants desperately: RIGHT traffic for free. 12. Can you Hire a Hacker on the Dark Web? If you are here, you have probably heard about how to hire a hacker on the dark or deep web. Using regular web browsers, we can only have access to four percent of the net. The other 96% must be accessed through a unique browser, Tor. 13. MakeMySummary Software Update: June 2020 We recently released an update for MakeMySummary. The following are the highlights of the update. 14. How I Made My Side Project Going Viral on Hacker News In December 2019, I finally decided to kill my side project after 12 months of coding. It was a tough moment, I felt disappointed and angry. 15. Analyzing 110 Million Comments from Hacker News In this article, we’ll observe another test with1.1M Hacker News curated comments with numeric fields 16. DAOMaker and Eminence Included in The Biggest DeFi Hacks of 2020 Decentralized finance (DeFi) was created back in 2015, when the pioneer application, MakerDAO, allowed any crypto holders to take out loans in the DAI stablecoin. Years of steady growth followed and a palpable buzz around DeFi started to emerge in the crypto community, leading to the breakout year that was 2020. 17. 22 Internet Stories From Hacker News, and Beyond! This is the first weekly list of top content collected from hacker news and other sources about tech, science, privacy, and other interesting news. 18. Houston, We Have a Pizza Robot And other very important tech news from today. 19. A Guide to Staying Safe on the Internet Now, more than ever, we must remain vigilant of the evolving threats brought about by cunning and mischievous hackers. 20. From Idea to MVP to Hacker News in 44 Hours A day by day account of how I went from initial idea to coding and releasing my new app in 11 days, culminating in a Hacker News post. 21. 17 Best Animation Software for Beginners in 2022 Looking for the best animation software for beginners? You are at the right place! 22. Collecting Data from 1.1M Hacker News Curated Comments In this test we use the data collection of 1.1M Hacker News curated comments with numeric fields from https://zenodo.org/record/45901. 23. How A Week-Long Project Took Me To #2 On Product Hunt and The Front Page of Hacker News The month of May has been a fairly crazy one. It started out like any other, with me trying to come up with a decent, catchy name for my latest side project that still had an available domain name associated with it. Since it was a tech-related startup, I was considering top-level domains (TLDs) like .ai, .io, .co, and .com. 24. Why the SUNBURST Incident is More Alarming than the FireEye’s Hack Why the SUNBURST incident is more alarming than the FireEye’s hack. Thank you for checking out the 24 most read stories about Hacker News on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo