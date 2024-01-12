Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    How Engineering Managers Should Approach Planningby@outofdesk

    How Engineering Managers Should Approach Planning

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    What is planning? What makes a plan good? Does planning slow you down? What are the key aspects of planning? A deep dive into engineering planning for managers.
    featured image - How Engineering Managers Should Approach Planning
    programming #engineering-management
    Gaurav Ramesh HackerNoon profile picture

    @outofdesk

    Gaurav Ramesh

    I read, write, run. I manage engineering teams, and father twins.

    Receive Stories from @outofdesk

    react to story with heart
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    The Illusion of Logic: Navigating the Human Psyche with Rory Sutherland's Insights on Marketing
    Published at Jan 18, 2024 by rimaeneva #sales
    Article Thumbnail
    Engineering Success: Strategic Growth in Tech Startups
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by smakss #leadership
    Article Thumbnail
    Six Ways to Supercharge Your Business Growth
    Published at Jan 17, 2024 by heinztschabitscher #business-strategy
    Article Thumbnail
    Tech Team Offboarding: Should You Have a Process in Place?
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by annoyt #management
    Article Thumbnail
    Stakeholder Management 101 – The Simplest Explanation Ever
    Published at Jan 15, 2024 by dariabeliakova #stakeholder-management
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!