Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    profile-img

    The beautiful humans of HackerNoon have collectively read @outofdesk's 1 stories for and 5 minutes.

    #Interests

    books

    hackernoon-books

    hackernoon-top-story

    Related HackerNoon Humans:

    Adam Smith, The Essays of Adam Smith

    profile-img

    John Maynard Keynes, Creator of Keynesian. English economist whose ideas fundamentally changed the theory and practice of macroeconomics

    profile-img

    John Locke, English philosopher and physician, widely regarded as one of the most influential of Enlightenment thinkers

    profile-img

    Sir Arthur Conan Doyle, Why it's elementary my dear Watson! I'm much better looking than Benedict Cumberbatch

    profile-img

    Alexandre Dumas, Many of my historical novels of high adventure were originally published as serials, including The Count of Monte Cristo

    profile-img