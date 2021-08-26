How Does a Steam Turbine work?

Steam turbine engines are used worldwide to generate countless electric motors. The capacity of a steam turbine can range from a few kilowatts to several hundred megawatts. Sir Charles Parsons built the first modern steam turbine in 1884. Steam turbines generate circular motion, so they are particularly suitable for generators in motion to generate electricity. The efficiency of a rotating steam turbine is particularly suited for generating motion. Steam turbine is generally higher than reciprocating engines, it has fewer moving parts than a very high power/weight ratio.