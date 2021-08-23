How Computer Recycling is Going to Save Your City

Recycling computers and other electronics is hugely beneficial on a number of levels, including the use of valuable materials in computers and televisions.

We all dream of being rescued by a hero. Imagine a caped crusader swooping in, getting rid of crime, litter, and all the other problems here in Manhattan, as well as every other city.

But it’s not enough to wait for a hero; each of us has to take action as an individual. Maybe we can’t eliminate every problem facing our communities, but the important thing is to take the first step.

The first step here: tackling the problem of e-waste.

Why So Much Electronic Waste?

E-waste is the result of a throwaway society, where we tend to buy new each year and get rid of the old, usually in a landfill or dump. It’s a big problem — some estimates state that, on a global scale, humans generate more than 40 million tons of e-waste each year, or the basic equivalent of trashing 800 laptops every single second.

E-waste makes up more than half of our toxic waste. Computers, smartphones, tablets, and other electronic gadgets are enormously popular, and in fact, it is difficult to get along without these tools. Electronics are a multi-billion dollar industry, and they are often not built to last more than a year or two.

Add all those factors together, and it’s easy to see why we throw so much away. When products become obsolete, or it cost almost as much to fix something as it does to buy a new one, there’s little reward in limiting e-waste.

Or, at least, that’s how it seems.

Actually, recycling computers and other electronics is hugely beneficial on a number of levels.

Benefits Of Computer Recycling

Here are a few of the highlights.

Reuse of valuable materials. Computers and other electronic gadgets use a variety of materials, like copper, aluminum, gold, and others, that could be repurposed for new products rather than sitting in a dump.

Reduced harm to the environment. In order to produce new products, companies need to mine for metals or produce plastic via factories that cause greenhouse gas emissions. Recycling the valuable materials in computers cuts down on the need to provide new materials, which reduces the harm to our environment.

E-recycling conserves space in landfills for non-recyclable items. We have limited space for landfills and dumps, and with the aforementioned 40 million tons of electronic waste per year, that space could fill up very quickly.

Keeps the borough cleaner. Properly recycling e-waste puts it in a place where it can be properly disposed of, rather than leaving old computers and televisions in alleys or along roadsides.

Creates employment. The process of recycling computers requires trained labor, which creates new jobs for our local communities.

Helps those in need. In the instances where old technology can be refurbished and reused, laptops, phones, and tablets can be donated to organizations that will provide the products to those in need, such as schools.

These are just a few of the ways recycling your laptops and computers, smartphones, televisions, and other outdated or broken technology can boost the health, economy, and beauty of our local area.

But how can each of us follow through on recycling and work towards these benefits?

How To Fight E-Waste

This is a goal that affects each of us and starts with you. Each of us has the responsibility to make sure that our e-waste ends up in the proper place for recycling and disposal.

Here’s how you can help:

Remember that it is illegal to dispose of electronic waste in the regular garbage in New York. Never dump your e-waste — or any other garbage, for that matter — in public places.

Try not to stockpile broken or unused electronics in your home.

Get rid of any personal information that is saved on your computer, tablet, or phone before recycling or disposing of the product.

Check with local resources about donating any items that can be refurbished and reused.

There are almost 100 e-waste drop-off locations throughout New York City. Goodwill, the Salvation Army, Best Buy, and the Gowanus E-Waste Warehouse are some suggested sites, or Hummingbird International, which offers free e-waste pick up, among many others.

Additionally, local e-waste disposal events are held for safe e-waste drop-off. Check this site for upcoming community e-waste disposal events in your area.

Recycling computers may seem like a small step, but it’s a step in the right direction. E-waste is a real problem for all of New York City, and it’s going to take all of us working together to make sure that the impact on our environment is diminished as much as possible.

Recycling electronics is just one of the ways that we can work together to save our city. And it isn’t a case of waiting for the superhero to swoop in and solve the problem.

The real hero here is you.

