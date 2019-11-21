How C program converts into assembly?

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
. But before analysing stack frame of it, we will see how the calling of function happens
func()
push rip + 1 ; return address is address of next instructions
jmp func
store the
call
(not that +1 is just for simplicity, technically this will be substituted by the size of instruction) in the stack which is return address once call to
rip+1
ends.
func()
is prologue which is setting up the stack frame for
{
, Line 2 is pushing the previous frame pointer into the stack & Line 3 is updating the current frame pointer with stack end which is going to be a new frame start.
func()
is basically equivalent to :
push
sub esp, 4 ; decrements ESP by 4 which is kind of space allocation
mov [esp], X ; put new stack item value X in
is stored in
func()
register on Line 14 before calling
edi
instruction. If there is more argument then it will be stored in a subsequent register or stack & address will be used.
call
is reserving space by pulling frame pointer(pointed by
func()
register) down by 4 bytes for the parameter
rbp
as it is of type
arg
. Then
int
instruction will initialize it with value store in
mov
. This is how parameters are passed & stored in the current stack frame.
edi
---|-------------------------|--- main()
| |
| |
| |
|-------------------------|
| main frame pointer |
rbp & rsp ---|-------------------------|--- func()
in func() | arg |
|-------------------------|
| a |
|-------------------------| stack
| + | |
| + | |
| + | |
---|-------------------------|--- \|/
| |
| |
, again by pulling frame pointer further down by 4 bytes.
a
instruction will initialize that memory with a value
mov
.
5
is addressed directly with its absolute addressing because its address is fixed which lies in the data segment.
g
register which meant that the assembler and linker should cooperate to compute the offset of
rip
from the ultimate location of the current instruction which is pointed by
g
register.
rip
instruction which we have stored in Line 2.
pop
is equivalent to:
pop
mov X, [esp] ; put top stack item value into X
add esp, 4 ; increments ESP by 4 which is kind of deallocation
instruction jumps back to the next instruction from where
ret
called by retrieving the jump address from stack stored by
func()
instruction.
call
is subroutine instruction which is equivalent to:
ret
pop rip ;
jmp rip ;
register which you can see in Line 16.
eax
int *main_ptr = NULL;
int *func_ptr = NULL;
void func() { int a; func_ptr = &a; }
int main()
{
int a; main_ptr = &a;
func();
(main_ptr > func_ptr) ? printf("DOWN\n") : printf("UP\n");
return 0;
}
void func()
{
int a;
memset(&a, 0, 100); // Corrupt SFR values stored in stack frame
}
int main()
{
func();
return 0;
}
alloca()