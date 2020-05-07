7 Advanced C++ Concepts You Should Know

Hackernoon supports freeCodeCamp.org
/!\: Originally published @ www.vishalchovatiya.com.
struct resource
{
resource(int x, int y) { cout << "resource acquired\n"; }
~resource() { cout << "resource destroyed\n"; }
};
void func()
{
resource *ptr = new resource(1, 2);
int x;
std::cout << "Enter an integer: ";
std::cin >> x;
if (x == 0)
throw 0; // the function returns early, and ptr won't be deleted!
if (x < 0)
return; // the function returns early, and ptr won't be deleted!
// do stuff with ptr here
delete ptr;
}
or
return
statement, causing the function to terminate without
throw
being deleted.
ptr
is now leaked (and leaked again every time this function is called and returns early).
ptr
template<class T>
class smart_ptr
{
T* m_ptr;
public:
template<typename... Args>
smart_ptr(Args&&... args) : m_ptr(new T(std::forward<Args>(args)...)){}
~smart_ptr() { delete m_ptr; }
smart_ptr(const smart_ptr& rhs) = delete;
smart_ptr& operator=(const smart_ptr& rhs) = delete;
smart_ptr(smart_ptr&& rhs) : m_ptr(exchange(rhs.m_ptr, nullptr)){}
smart_ptr& operator=(smart_ptr&& rhs){
if (&rhs == this) return *this;
delete m_ptr;
m_ptr = exchange(rhs.m_ptr,nullptr);
return *this;
}
T& operator*() const { return *m_ptr; }
T* operator->() const { return m_ptr; }
};
void func()
{
auto ptr = smart_ptr<resource>(1, 2); // now ptr guarantee the release of resource
// ...
}
declaration,
ptr
will be destroyed when the function terminates (regardless of how it terminates).
ptr
is a local object, the destructor will be called while the function stack frame rewinds. Hence, we are assured that the
ptr
will be properly cleaned up.
resource
,
new/delete
,
malloc/free
, mutex
acquire/release
, file
lock/unlock
, count
open/close
, database
++/--
or anything else that exists in limited supply can easily be managed.
connect/disconnect
,
std::unique_ptr
,
std::ofstream
, etc.
std::lock_guard
int from_string(const char *str) { return std::stoi(str); }
float from_string(const char *str) { return std::stof(str); } // error
class from_string
{
const string m_str;
public:
from_string(const char *str) : m_str(str) {}
template <typename type>
operator type(){
if constexpr(is_same_v<type, float>) return stof(m_str);
else if (is_same_v<type, int>) return stoi(m_str);
}
};
int n_int = from_string("123");
float n_float = from_string("123.111");
// Will only work with C++17 due to `is_same_v`
(introduced in C++11), this is the technique that runs under the hood to deduce the correct type depending upon the pointer variable it is assigning to.
nullptr
, independent of the object assigned to.
assignment
(C++17),
std::any
(C++17),
std::variant
(C++11), etc.
std::function
void qsort (void* base, size_t num, size_t size,
int (*compare)(const void*,const void*));
template <class RandomAccessIterator>
void sort(RandomAccessIterator first, RandomAccessIterator last);
struct base { virtual void method() = 0; };
struct derived_1 : base { void method() { cout << "derived_1\n"; } };
struct derived_2 : base { void method() { cout << "derived_2\n"; } };
// We don't see a concrete type (it's erased) though can dynamic_cast
void call(base* ptr) { ptr->method(); };
struct Data {};
union U {
Data d; // occupies 1 byte
std::int32_t n; // occupies 4 bytes
char c; // occupies 1 byte
~U() {} // need to know currently active type
}; // an instance of U in total occupies 4 bytes.
:
std::any
struct any
{
struct base {};
template<typename T>
struct inner: base{
inner(T t): m_t{std::move(t)} {}
T m_t;
static void type() {}
};
any(): m_ptr{nullptr}, typePtr{nullptr} {}
template<typename T>
any(T && t): m_ptr{std::make_unique<inner<T>>(t)}, typePtr{&inner<T>::type} {}
template<typename T>
any& operator=(T&& t){
m_ptr = std::make_unique<inner<T>>(t);
typePtr = &inner<T>::type;
return *this;
}
private:
template<typename T>
friend T& any_cast(const any& var);
std::unique_ptr<base> m_ptr = nullptr;
void (*typePtr)() = nullptr;
};
template<typename T>
T& any_cast(const any& var)
{
if(var.typePtr == any::inner<T>::type)
return static_cast<any::inner<T>*>(var.m_ptr.get())->m_t;
throw std::logic_error{"Bad cast!"};
}
int main()
{
any var(10);
std::cout << any_cast<int>(var) << std::endl;
var = std::string{"some text"};
std::cout << any_cast<std::string>(var) << std::endl;
return 0;
}
to determine template instance type in
inner<T>::type()
.
any_cast<T>
struct obj_type_1
{
bool operator<(const value &rhs) const {return m_x < rhs.m_x;}
// bool operator==(const value &rhs) const;
// bool operator!=(const value &rhs) const;
// List goes on. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
private:
// data members to compare
};
struct obj_type_2
{
bool operator<(const value &rhs) const {return m_x < rhs.m_x;}
// bool operator==(const value &rhs) const;
// bool operator!=(const value &rhs) const;
// List goes on. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
private:
// data members to compare
};
struct obj_type_3 { ...
struct obj_type_4 { ...
// List goes on. . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . . .
, we can overload other operators on the basis of it.
operator <
is the only one operator having type information, other operators can be made type independent for reusability purpose.
operator <
template<class derived>
struct compare {};
struct value : public compare<value>
{
value(const int x): m_x(x) {}
bool operator<(const value &rhs) const { return m_x < rhs.m_x; }
private:
int m_x;
};
template <class derived>
bool operator>(const compare<derived> &lhs, const compare<derived> &rhs) {
// static_assert(std::is_base_of_v<compare<derived>, derived>); // Compile time safety measures
return (static_cast<const derived&>(rhs) < static_cast<const derived&>(lhs));
}
/* Same goes with other operators
== :: returns !(lhs < rhs) and !(rhs < lhs)
!= :: returns !(lhs == rhs)
>= :: returns (rhs < lhs) or (rhs == lhs)
<= :: returns (lhs < rhs) or (rhs == lhs)
*/
int main()
{
value v1{5}, v2{10};
cout <<boolalpha<< "v1 == v2: " << (v1 > v2) << '\n';
return 0;
}
// Now no need to write comparator operators for all the classes,
// Write only type dependent `operator <` & use CRTP
template<typename specific_animal>
struct animal {
void who() { implementation().who(); }
private:
specific_animal& implementation() {return *static_cast<specific_animal*>(this);}
};
struct dog : public animal<dog> {
void who() { cout << "dog" << endl; }
};
struct cat : public animal<cat> {
void who() { cout << "cat" << endl; }
};
template<typename specific_animal>
void who_am_i(animal<specific_animal> & animal) {
animal.who();
}
)/Three-way-comparison operator.
<=>
struct animal {
virtual ~animal(){ cout<<"~animal\n"; }
};
struct dog : animal {
~dog(){ cout<<"~dog\n"; }
};
struct cat : animal {
~cat(){ cout<<"~cat\n"; }
};
void who_am_i(animal *who) { // not sure whether dog would be passed here or cat
// How to `create` the object of same type i.e. pointed by who ?
// How to `copy` object of same type i.e. pointed by who ?
delete who; // you can delete object pointed by who
}
) but also implements virtual copy constructor (i.e.
create()
) .
clone()
struct animal {
virtual ~animal() = default;
virtual std::unique_ptr<animal> create() = 0;
virtual std::unique_ptr<animal> clone() = 0;
};
struct dog : animal {
std::unique_ptr<animal> create() { return std::make_unique<dog>(); }
std::unique_ptr<animal> clone() { return std::make_unique<dog>(*this); }
};
struct cat : animal {
std::unique_ptr<animal> create() { return std::make_unique<cat>(); }
std::unique_ptr<animal> clone() { return std::make_unique<cat>(*this); }
};
void who_am_i(animal *who) {
auto new_who = who->create();// `create` the object of same type i.e. pointed by who ?
auto duplicate_who = who->clone(); // `copy` object of same type i.e. pointed by who ?
delete who; // you can delete object pointed by who
}
template<class T>
void func(T* t){ // Single overload set
if constexpr(std::is_class_v<T>){ cout << "T is user-defined type\n"; }
else { cout << "T is primitive type\n"; }
}
int primitive_t = 6;
struct {char var = '4';} class_t;
func(&class_t);
func(&primitive_t);
template<class T, typename = std::enable_if_t<std::is_class_v<T>>>
void func(T* t){
cout << "T is user-defined type\n";
}
template<class T, std::enable_if_t<std::is_integral_v<T>, T> = 0>
void func(T* t){ // NOTE: function signature is NOT-MODIFIED
cout << "T is primitive type\n";
}
, in which first template instantiation will become equivalent to
std::enable_if
and second,
void func<(anonymous), void>((anonymous) * t)
.
void func(int * t)
here.
std::enable_if
, SFINAE is heavily used in template metaprogramming.
std::enable_if
// Stolen & trimmed from https://stackoverflow.com/questions/982808/c-sfinae-examples.
template<typename T>
class is_class_type {
template<typename C> static char test(int C::*);
template<typename C> static double test(...);
public:
enum { value = sizeof(is_class_type<T>::test<T>(0)) == sizeof(char) };
};
struct class_t{};
int main()
{
cout<<is_class_type<class_t>::value<<endl; // 1
cout<<is_class_type<int>::value<<endl; // 0
return 0;
}
cannot be converted to member pointer for non-class type
0
" as both the overload of
int
only differs in terms of the return type.
test
is not a class, so it can't have a member pointer of type
int
.
int int::*
(i.e. subscript) proxy, double/twice operator overloading
operator []
), but I believe type that comes in between exchanging data is proxy.
operator[ ]
). But still, I think one more example will add concreteness to our understanding.
any::inner<>
template <typename T = int>
struct arr2D{
private:
struct proxy_class{
proxy_class(T *arr) : m_arr_ptr(arr) {}
T &operator[](uint32_t idx) { return m_arr_ptr[idx]; }
private:
T *m_arr_ptr;
};
T m_arr[10][10];
public:
arr2D::proxy_class operator[](uint32_t idx) { return arr2D::proxy_class(m_arr[idx]); }
};
int main()
{
arr2D<> arr;
arr[0][0] = 1;
cout << arr[0][0];
return 0;
}
etc.
std::any
;
get_val()
template <class T>
;
class X{...}
;
class A : public X<A> {...}