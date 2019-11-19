7 best practices for exception handling in C++

Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
/!\: Originally published @ www.vishalchovatiya.com.
struct demo
{
demo() = default;
demo(demo &&) = delete;
demo(const demo &) = delete;
};
int main()
{
throw demo{};
return 0;
}
error: call to deleted constructor of 'demo'
throw demo{};
^~~~~~
note: 'demo' has been explicitly marked deleted here
demo(demo &&) = delete;
^
1 error generated.
compiler exit status 1
TL;DR
class used for throwing the exception object needs copy and/or move constructors
struct base
{
base(){cout<<"base\n";}
~base(){cout<<"~base\n";}
};
struct derive : base
{
derive(){cout<<"derive\n"; throw -1;}
~derive(){cout<<"~derive\n";}
};
int main()
{
try{
derive{};
}
catch (...){}
return 0;
}
base
derive
~base
struct base
{
base() { cout << "base\n"; }
~base() { cout << "~base\n"; }
};
struct derive : base
{
derive() = default;
derive(int) : derive{}
{
cout << "derive\n";
throw - 1;
}
~derive() { cout << "~derive\n"; }
};
int main()
{
try{
derive{0};
}
catch (...){}
return 0;
}
base
derive
~derive
~base
TL;DR
When an exception is thrown from a constructor, destructors for the object will be called only & only if an object is created successfully
struct demo
{
~demo() { throw std::exception{}; }
};
int main()
{
try{
demo d;
}
catch (const std::exception &){}
return 0;
}
(i.e. non-throwing)
noexcept
$ clang++-7 -o main main.cpp
warning: '~demo' has a non-throwing exception specification but can still
throw [-Wexceptions]
~demo() { throw std::exception{}; }
^
note: destructor has a implicit non-throwing exception specification
~demo() { throw std::exception{}; }
^
1 warning generated.
$
$ ./main
terminate called after throwing an instance of 'std::exception'
what(): std::exception
exited, aborted
will solve our problem as below.
noexcept(false)
struct X
{
~X() noexcept(false) { throw std::exception{}; }
};
will be called.
std::terminate
struct base
{
~base() noexcept(false) { throw 1; }
};
struct derive : base
{
~derive() noexcept(false) { throw 2; }
};
int main()
{
try{
derive d;
}
catch (...){ }
return 0;
}
will be called.
std::terminate
,
std::is_nothrow_destructible
, etc. from
std::is_nothrow_constructible
by which you can check whether the special member functions are exception-safe or not.
#include<type_traits>
int main()
{
cout << std::boolalpha << std::is_nothrow_destructible<std::string>::value << endl;
cout << std::boolalpha << std::is_nothrow_constructible<std::string>::value << endl;
return 0;
}
TL;DR
1. Destructors are by default(i.e. non-throwing).
noexcept
2. You should not throw exception out of destructors because destructors are called during stack unwinding when an exception is thrown, and we are not allowed to throw another exception while the previous one is not caught – in such a casewill be called.
std::terminate
. Although you can simply use
std::exception_ptr
without complicating things much but
std::exception
will provide us with the leverage of handling exception out of
std::exception_ptr
/
try
clause.
catch
void print_nested_exception(const std::exception_ptr &eptr=std::current_exception(), size_t level=0)
{
static auto get_nested = [](auto &e) -> std::exception_ptr {
try { return dynamic_cast<const std::nested_exception &>(e).nested_ptr(); }
catch (const std::bad_cast&) { return nullptr; }
};
try{
if (eptr) std::rethrow_exception(eptr);
}
catch (const std::exception &e){
std::cerr << std::string(level, ' ') << "exception: " << e.what() << '\n';
print_nested_exception(get_nested(e), level + 1);// rewind all nested exception
}
}
// -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
void func2(){
try { throw std::runtime_error("TESTING NESTED EXCEPTION SUCCESS"); }
catch (...) { std::throw_with_nested(std::runtime_error("func2() failed")); }
}
void func1(){
try { func2(); }
catch (...) { std::throw_with_nested(std::runtime_error("func1() failed")); }
}
int main()
{
try { func1(); }
catch (const std::exception&) { print_nested_exception(); }
return 0;
}
// Will only work with C++14 or above
). Then you only need to focus on throwing the exception using
print_nested_exception
function.
std::throw_with_nested
exception: func1() failed
exception: func2() failed
exception: TESTING NESTED EXCEPTION SUCCESS
function in which we are rewinding nested exception using
print_nested_exception
&
std::rethrow_exception
.
std::exception_ptr
is a shared pointer like type though dereferencing it is undefined behaviour. It can hold nullptr or point to an exception object and can be constructed as:
std::exception_ptr
std::exception_ptr e1; // null
std::exception_ptr e2 = std::current_exception(); // null or a current exception
std::exception_ptr e3 = std::make_exception_ptr(std::exception{}); // std::exception
is created, we can use it to throw or re-throw exceptions by calling
std::exception_ptr
as we did above, which throws the pointed exception object.
std::rethrow_exception(exception_ptr)
TL;DR
1.extends the lifetime of a pointed exception object beyond a catch clause.
std::exception_ptr
2. We may useto delay the handling of a current exception and transfer it to some other palaces. Though, practical usecase of
std::exception_ptris between threads.
std::exception_ptr
void func() throw(std::exception); // dynamic excpetions, removed from C++17
void potentially_throwing(); // may throw
void non_throwing() noexcept; // "specifier" specifying non-throwing function
void print() {}
void (*func_ptr)() noexcept = print; // Not OK from C++17, `print()` should be noexcept too, works in C++11/14
void debug_deep() noexcept(false) {} // specifier specifying throw
void debug() noexcept(noexcept(debug_deep())) {} // specifier & operator, will follow exception rule of `debug_deep`
auto l_non_throwing = []() noexcept {}; // Yeah..! lambdas are also in party
specifier for virtual functions in a base class/interface because it enforces restriction for all overrides.
noexcept
operator takes an expression (not necessarily constant) and performs a compile-time check determining if that expression is non-throwing (
noexcept
) or potentially throwing.
noexcept
specifier to the same category, higher-level function
noexcept
or in if constexpr.
(noexcept(noexcept(expr)))
operator to check if some class has
noexcept
constructor, noexcept copy constructor, noexcept move constructor, and so on as follows:
noexcept
class demo
{
public:
demo() {}
demo(const demo &) {}
demo(demo &&) {}
void method() {}
};
int main()
{
cout << std::boolalpha << noexcept(demo()) << endl; // C
cout << std::boolalpha << noexcept(demo(demo())) << endl; // CC
cout << std::boolalpha << noexcept(demo(std::declval<demo>())) << endl; // MC
cout << std::boolalpha << noexcept(std::declval<demo>().method()) << endl; // Methods
}
// std::declval<T> returns an rvalue reference to a type
TL;DRspecifier & operator are two different things.
noexceptoperator performs a compile-time check & doesn’t evaluate the expression. While
noexceptspecifier can take only constant expressions that evaluate to either true or false.
noexcept
std::move_if_noexcept
struct demo
{
demo() = default;
demo(const demo &) { cout << "Copying\n"; }
// Exception safe move constructor
demo(demo &&) noexcept { cout << "Moving\n"; }
private:
std::vector<int> m_v;
};
int main()
{
demo obj1;
if (noexcept(demo(std::declval<demo>()))){ // if moving safe
demo obj2(std::move(obj1)); // then move it
}
else{
demo obj2(obj1); // otherwise copy it
}
demo obj3(std::move_if_noexcept(obj1)); // Alternatively you can do this----------------
return 0;
}
to check if
noexcept(T(std::declval<T>()))
’s move constructor exists and is
T
in order to decide if we want to create an instance of
noexcept
by moving another instance of T (using
T
).
std::move
, which uses
std::move_if_noexcept
operator and casts to either rvalue or lvalue. Such checks are used in
noexcept
and other containers.
std::vector
which will move ownership of critical data only and only if move constructor is exception-safe.
std::move_if_noexcept
TL;DR
Move critical object safely with
std::move_if_noexcept
static void without_exception(benchmark::State &state){
for (auto _ : state){
std::vector<uint32_t> v(10000);
for (uint32_t i = 0; i < 10000; i++) v.at(i) = i;
}
}
BENCHMARK(without_exception);//----------------------------------------
static void with_exception(benchmark::State &state){
for (auto _ : state){
std::vector<uint32_t> v(10000);
for (uint32_t i = 0; i < 10000; i++){
try{
v.at(i) = i;
}
catch (const std::out_of_range &oor){}
}
}
}
BENCHMARK(with_exception);//--------------------------------------------
static void throwing_exception(benchmark::State &state){
for (auto _ : state){
std::vector<uint32_t> v(10000);
for (uint32_t i = 1; i < 10001; i++){
try{
v.at(i) = i;
}
catch (const std::out_of_range &oor){}
}
}
}
BENCHMARK(throwing_exception);//-----------------------------------------
&
with_exception
has only a single difference i.e. exception syntax. But none of them throws any exceptions.
without_exception
does the same task except it throws an exception of type
throwing_exception
in the last iteration.
std::out_of_range
strategy) and explicitly checking for the presence of error everywhere.
if(error)
TL;DR
No instruction related to exception handling is executed until one is thrown so using/
trydoesn’t actually decrease performance.
catch
,
std::unique_pointer
,
std::make_unique
,
std::fstream
, etc.
std::lock_guard