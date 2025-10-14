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How Businesses Are Turning Space Data into a Tool for Risk, Resilience, and Sustainability

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150Sec focuses on thought-provoking stories around Europe’s emerging startup scenes.

October 14th, 2025
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150Sec focuses on thought-provoking stories around Europe’s emerging startup scenes.

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TOPICS

data-science#business-intelligence#space-economy#satellite-data#sustainability-reporting#supply-chain-analytics#geospatial-intelligence#space-technology#earth-observation

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