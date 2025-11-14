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Europe Races to Lead Stablecoin Payments Under New MiCA Rules

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150Sec focuses on thought-provoking stories around Europe’s emerging startup scenes.

November 14th, 2025
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150Sec
    by150Sec@150sec

    150Sec focuses on thought-provoking stories around Europe’s emerging startup scenes.

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150Sec focuses on thought-provoking stories around Europe’s emerging startup scenes.

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web3#stablecoin-adoption#mica-regulation#stablecoin-payments#cross-border-crypto#eu-digital-finance#crypto-compliance-europe#digital-euro-ecb#corporate-treasury-stablecoins

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