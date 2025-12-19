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Can AI and Certification Programs Close Europe’s Cybersecurity Talent Gap?

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150Sec focuses on thought-provoking stories around Europe’s emerging startup scenes.

December 19th, 2025
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    150Sec focuses on thought-provoking stories around Europe’s emerging startup scenes.

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150Sec focuses on thought-provoking stories around Europe’s emerging startup scenes.

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tech-stories#ai-certification#ai-cybersecurity-certification#europe-cyber-skills-gap#gdpr-biometric-data#cybersecurity-training-europe#digital-resilience-eu#nis2-directive-compliance#ai-exam-proctoring

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