How Big Data and Artificial Intelligence Will Go Hand in Hand?

The emergence of technology is playing an inevitable role in business. It’s drastically transforming the way people work together in an organization. Both these technologies are revolutionizing every aspect of our life. These technologies are creating a culture where the collaboration of IT leaders and businesses results in realizing values from all generated data.

Artificial Intelligence and Big Data work hand in hand following the futuristic approach. In this progressive era, these technologies are a major part of our digital future ensuring rapid growth. These technologies are introducing a variety of tech innovations and exploring ways to overcome industry challenges by changing the landscape of how industries work.

According to Satista, AI will grow into a $118.6 billion industry by 2025.

The global big data and business analytics market was valued at 168.8 billion U.S. dollars in 2018 and is forecast to grow to 274.3 billion U.S. dollars by 2022 , with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.2 percent.

Power of Big Data & Artificial Intelligence

These growing technologies hold the potential of constant growth. Its contribution is expanding with its growing requirement in the business. Every organization holds a vast amount of data available of all types. To maintain this vast amount of data one must invest in these technologies.

Big Data

Big data provides with an outstanding way to increase business revenue. It analyses data and extracts important information from data sets. Using traditional data processing application software to manage data sets can be a bit complicated. Therefore, big data is used in multiple industries and largely focuses on financial analysis Clinical analysis, fraud analysis, Supply chain analysis, and HR analysis.

According to IBM, Over 80% of data is dark data, and it is expected to rise 93 % by the year 2020.

What is Big Data?

Big data is something beyond its characterstics. It’s one of the modern-day technology which helps you manage any data structured or unstructured.

Big data is transforming an extensive variety arriving in increasing the volume and ever-growing velocity. It's three associated characterstics are;

Volume - Helps you know the current amount of data

Variety - Structured and unstructured data

Velocity - The speed at which data is produced and processed

It allows you to take a strategic decision and improves the overall decision-making process whether it's managing finance and planning business strategies.

How Big Data Help Industries?

Align Data Considering Business Goals

Improved Management

Boost Sales

Maximize Customer Value

Promoting Personalization

Effective Advertising

Predict Buyers Behavior

Email Campaigns Segment

Increases Customer Responsiveness

Artificial Intelligence

Artificial intelligence is designed to process human intelligence by machines. It helps the businesses to grow and operate with industries seamlessly. For effecient data analysis and data scanning, analytics using artificial intelligence software and providing with advanced solutions. AI helps organizational leaders discover patterns by user consumption, history records, and uses the data for providing customers with lucrative offers. It offers creative, more responsive, straightforward, and efficient assistance by analyzing clients behaviour.

Artificial Intelligence Definition

Artificial Intelligence (AI) assists businesses to find an enormous way to enhance their business. It encourages organizations to analyze steadily changing user conduct, reduce inaccuracy, and deliver exquisite user experiences. Establish your brand in the market using AI-based solutions and gain a higher profit at minimum investment.

Modern implementation of Artificial Intelligence helps top-notch companies to grow and do their job better. It offers a personalized experience for consumers while identifying the potential buyer and re-target the existing buyers.

How Artificial Intelligence Help Industries?

Solve Problem Across the board

Increase sales

Detect fraud

Improve customer experience

Predictive analysis

Real-time assistance

Business insight from a cloud database

Help to make a smarter decision

Fraud detection

Streamline process Artificial Intelligence & Big Data: Driving-force of Future Growth

Artificial Intelligence is the wider umbrella of Machine Learning used with Big data for the rapid expansion of businesses. AI and big data are contributing to various business verticals while managing data with the utmost ease. It is enlarging its boundary in technology and knowledge with machine learning. Its been in action for decades, managing an enormous amount of data available of all types.

It’s estimated that by 2020, every person on earth will generate 1.7 MB of data every second, according to DOMO

AI can help you analyse Big Data to detect irregularities in the data sets. Artificial intelligence can help you identify a potential problem that needs attentation in big data sets seamlessly. Big data under the influence of AI can help you determine the condition that has the probability to impact the future outcome. AI can detect anomalies while analysing Big data using Bayes Theorem. AI can help industries beat human supervision while recognizing Bid data patterns that might remain undetected. Artificial intelligence can analyze Big data to look or patterns in bars and graphs underlying data sets. AI analytics applied to Big data offers a strong value proposition with the rapid growth of the internet of things. Big data with AI contributing to widening the gap that exists between workers, nations, and businesses. Reap economic benefit adopting AI & Big data while attracting the right talent and get the great opportunity to grow. Give birth to innovation using these advance technologies AI & Big data and transform the way you work for better user experience.

With the explosion of technology advancement, these technologies are growing at an astonishing rate. These technologies provide business with the ability to access and act on data bringing effective results.

Data helps you introduce innovation while offering outstanding transformation that can result in accelerating your business at a rapid rate.

Data holds the power to specialize in any field. It helps you utilize the data in the most effective way and offers an exceptional way to increase business revenue by analyzing data and extracting information from data sets.

Artificial intelligence and Big data allow the business to consider and analyze data to improve the entire business process. These technologies are trending and providing with accurate results while forecasting and predicting buyers behaviour for better results. Adopt these modern technologies and expect visible growth in the business.

