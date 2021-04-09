How AR Smart Glasses Can Facilitate Businesses' Operating Processes

In recent years, numerous technological developments have revolutionized the way many businesses operate. Now a new technology called Augmented Reality (AR) is showing promising potential for facilitating many operating processes for businesses in various fields. Prominent examples within this technology come in the form of wearable devices such as smart glasses ( Microsoft Hololens, Google Glass, Real Wear, etc) and offer many benefits to managers who have chosen to embrace this technology and make it part of their comprehensive process so that they can increase the value of their businesses.

The uniqueness of these smart glasses lies in the fact that they make it possible to combine virtual and physical information together in a user’s view field. Smart glasses integrated into the various operational processes of businesses are now widely used by employees to enable them with the ability to perform their tasks more effectively. Moreover, smart glasses are seen as a very effective tool for cooperation between employees. Feld workers while performing their tasks hands-free at the same time they are able to receive instructions from center experts. In this way, the benefits of AR remote collaboration are highlighted by providing a direct connection between the staff that can be located in different places all around the world.

In addition, given that many businesses often face unexpected situations they need to have a well-engaged and well-trained staff. The use of smart glasses in these issues makes it possible to increase the efficiency of employees. Since the information is always accessible in real-time this makes it possible to find faster solutions to various issues. There are many other benefits that AR smart glasses are helping companies save time and travel costs for their highly trained experts. At the same time, the error rate of employees during their work has been significantly reduced. This comes due to the fact that experts who have the opportunity to move virtually around the entire environment of field workers are able to give precise and very accurate instructions.

So in the same way, we have a field worker who wears AR smart glasses and can transmit, in real-time, what they see and hear to a center expert looking at a computer screen from anywhere in the world. Workforce efficiency naturally improves when smart glasses are used in combination with AR remote support platforms. This combination brings faster workflow but also digitization of how to find solutions to various issues. This is also able through many features that AR technology enables to enhance instructions and give more understandable information.

Considering the many benefits mentioned above it is easily provable that nowadays AR smart glasses have already made great progress by becoming part of many businesses operating in industries such as manufacturing, logistics, field services, inspection, and operations. There is a significant increase in their involvement within large industrial companies that are using this as an opportunity to remain competitive in the market by providing continuous services without interruption. Another specific feature that distinguishes AR smart glasses is the ease of use, thus not requiring an additional education of the user. Moreover, the ease of portability is a detail that motivates company managers to start utilizing them. The power of these smart glasses lies in the potential that they have not only in helping to find the most efficient solutions to various problems but also to improve the structure of the working environment in a business. Companies that equip their field workers with smart glasses are already demonstrating increased workplace efficiency, productivity, and reduce unnecessary costs for site visits.

To summarize what we mentioned above we can say that the introduction of AR smart glasses in the flow of businesses is a very added value that follows in many benefits afterward. The effectiveness of their use makes possible the contextualization of information, increased standardization of workflow, hands-free assistance, and documentation. Already the problem of an aging workforce finds a solution thanks to smart glasses. This issue is quite important and is worrying the industries that are facing the rapid disappearance of qualified experts. Now thanks to AR smart glasses through audio and video capabilities, workers can interact with experts and seek help on complex issues. This not only leads to finding solutions but also makes it possible to educate the inexperienced workforce. So in addition to improved productivity, speeding up problem-solving, and reducing the number of quality errors, we already have here training purposes as well. During the performance of complex tasks, workers through instructions at the same time are also trained for situations that may occur again. This training is very beneficial and educational from that what we are used to seeing since the situations presented are real.

Moreover, the inspection process has been significantly improved thanks to photos or videos taken during the performance of tasks, the archiving of these materials makes it possible to review various processes in case that there is a recurrence of a problem. This documentation process also serves as a key point to evaluate the work of employees by managers who can study in detail the performance of work by employees. Starting from the standardization of the workflow to the ability to work without distractions with hands-free it is possible for smart glasses to be considered to become part of your company as many businesses have already done, thus ensuring added value for the way they operate. The companies that choose to invest in AR smart glasses make it possible to have a long-term position in the market by leading the field in which they operate.

