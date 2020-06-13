5 Best Augmented Reality Tools For Web Development Projects

Presently, AR (Augmented Reality) is not just a technology, as it is now used for creating brand applications and building customer relationships. Almost every brand has started using AR as a tool for building apps and web apps for their own brand image.

Due to the rise of development as well as research studies in the area of Augmented Reality technology, this article will begin by emphasizing on the AR tools for the developers and businesses. Syncrasy Tech a leading IT solutions company also provide top-grade AR development services for startups and enterprises.

What Is It Useful For?

Augmented reality will bring a lot of value addition to web pages and mobile applications. For instance, in the present situation, it is helping students learn on education sites, and also allow buyers to visualize objects in a real-world like experience from their home while shopping.

This gives viewers a better understanding of the product like clothing items, grocery items, furniture, etc. with the representation of an object as if in reality. The AR technology allows the user to move around the object as well as take a closer look.

According to a report published on the Statistics, revenue generated by the augmented/virtual reality market is expected to reach $18.8 Billion by 2020, with the share of AR likely to reach 37.4% of the consumer market worldwide 2020.

No doubt the future of Augmented Reality is huge and it is a rapidly growing market. Many major digital companies are heavily investing in AR tools, while many others are planning for AR implementation.

5 Best Augmented Reality Tools To Use in 2020

Here are 5 Augmented Reality Development Tools that can help you to develop a mobile app or web application.

Apple ARKit

Apple ARKit tool allows to build the application for iOS devices. Let’s check out the features and functionalities of Apple’s ARKit tool:

It has a Visual Inertial Odometry for the environment tracking that combines visual information from the camera using the advanced computer vision analysis.

Its Plane detection feature allows Apple iPhones to scan the environment and detect horizontal plane surfaces like tables, floors, etc.

It comes with a Lighting estimation that can detect the amount of light in the real world and also allow you to adjusts the level of light hitting virtual objects.

This toolkit can be used with the Unity and Unreal engines.

MaxST

MaxST AR tool support development on various platforms with its two toolkits, the one is for 3D and another one is for 2D objects.

This AR toolkit is for the 32-bit Unity editor version.

It offers two types of software for creating augmented reality apps one is MaxST AR SDK 2D and another one is MaxST AR SDK 3D.

The tool can detect and recognize only 2D images.

The AR SDK 3D has SLAM that is a type of physics engine effect for creating the effect of snow falling, occlusion effect, etc.

MaxST toolkit also supports image recognition for up to 200 images and features like video augmentation and more.

The MaxST development tools are available for free under a commercial license.

Wikitude

The Wikitude AR tools support all the platforms Android, iOS, and Windows. Let’s see some of the important features of the Wikitude AR toolkit:

Wikitude AR SDK can present 3D objects with SLAM technology.

Its latest version includes advanced AR features to build marker and location-based AR mobile applications.

It allows instant tracking of virtual objects without markers, mapping environments based on the SLAM technology.

It has Geolocation support for adding services that are location-based on your AR mobile applications.

It also has a cloud recognition feature and Extended tracking capabilities for showing virtual content even when the camera loses a marker.

Wikitude supports development frameworks like Unity, Cordova, Appcelerator Titanium, and Xamarin.

The tool is available for a free trial that comes with commercial licenses.

Vuforia

Vuforia can be used for multi-platforms such as Android, iOS, Windows. Let’s check out some of its features:

The AR tool supports 2D & 3D object scanner with a virtual button.

It can recognize all types of 2D and 3D objects including boxes, cylinders, and other products.

It supports text recognition with its standard English vocabulary that has over 100,000 words. You can design your own custom vocabulary.

The video playback feature of Vuforia allows you to play videos on the target surfaces.

It supports on-device and cloud recognition.

With its virtual buttons, you can use various surfaces as a touch screen.

This toolkit is available for free but with limited functionality, and are available under several commercial licenses.

XZIMG

XZIMG AR toolkit supports several advanced features. Let’s go over them:

XZIMG Augmented toolkit has the facial tracking feature that can be enabled through the Unity plugin.

It has a Vision feature for recognizing simple images and markers with black-and-white images.

It comes with a Magic Face solution for face replacement and makeup-based applications.

XZIMG tools can be used on different platforms Android, iOS, and Windows.

It can also be used for HTML 5 using Unity WebGL) and Flash using FlashDevelop.

Conclusion

While wrapping up this post, one thing is sure that Augmented Reality is taking the world by storm, and these AR tools are trending in 2020. And, companies are investing in AR to enhance the capabilities of their apps with the best technology features.

I hope this post surely helps you choose any AR technology tool. It’s all up to you. These AR SDK will make your app development process easier and smooth.

