How AI and Big Data Are Changing Customer's Experience

Technology is altering the lives of people and thus changing all business practices and operations. As a result, every industry is now focusing on adopting new and innovative technologies in their business ventures. The customer service industry is no exception in this case as it has turned into a unique turning point for businesses.

Now, customers are having access to the product information as businesses have access to the customer data and other means of reaching their customers. Thus, it has become necessary for business organizations to offer an engaging and useful customer service experience in all aspects.

With the evolution of technologies such as artificial intelligence, big data, and blockchain the customer service experience has reached new heights. These technologies integrate business intelligence and decision-making capabilities, at the same time giving deep insight into the businesses connecting to the latest trends and consumer behavior.

Gartner reported, by the year 2020, 85 percent of the customer interactions will be handled without involving a human. To more of your shock, now people don’t have to depend on the human force for trading because trading apps like these make the work easier. The shocking findings bring us to discuss how these changing technologies will bring significant differences in the functioning of call centers of various business brands.

To provide more insight to our readers, we’ve compiled this article for them. But before getting to the main topic, we’ll first discuss the need and importance for AI and big data in the customer experience.

Need for AI and Big Data in Customer Experience

The customer experience is now becoming a competitive part of the business domain. The data is increasing massively by each passing day, and there has been a significant rise in customer expectations too. The growth of data and aspirations has resulted in complexity in different sub-domains of customer experience including account management, billing, campaigns, online help, technical support, surveys, and payment.

The sudden increase in data complexity has given rise to the inclusion of technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data. Examining, maintaining a large volume of data, and providing customer-centric solutions are the fundamental reasons for the call center industry is moving towards automation technologies to improve and boost their customer experience.

The customer interactions along with business have shifted to the social media sphere, and for this reason, it has become essential to incorporate artificial intelligence and big data technologies in the customer service practice.

How AI and Big Data Can Alter Customer Experience

AI-driven technologies like machine learning and natural language processing are now being used in several customer service apps to support brands to deliver an excellent customer experience that boosts sales and increases customer retention too.

78% of the contract center professionals believe that AI has a positive impact on call center applications, and 77% of them are also investing in AI-driven initiatives.

Here are some of the ways you can use AI-driven technologies to influence the power of big data to improve the customer experience. Let’s read on.

Improved Customer Experience with Chatbots and AI-Powered Virtual Assistants

The most significant impact of AI on customer experience is to make it automated, quick, and hassle-free. For example, AI-based virtual conversation tools are being used in different customer-engagement interactions and provide fast and immediate responses.

It will efficiently eliminate unnecessary delays and errors in customer service, particularly while handling client’s complaints. By automating responses to customer queries, organizations will be able to reduce the training time for service representatives and save the revenue from handling the highly repetitive service queries.

Moreover, with the help of AI-powered virtual assistants, businesses can effectively distribute the content to various channels to cater to the targeted audience. For example, Facebook’s messenger bot assists the buyers to find what they are looking for by engaging them in simple conversations. AI along with machine learning, is not just facilitating the customer chats but also helps to incorporate lead generating marketing strategies to boost their profit levels. It can quickly point out impactful sales by ensuring that potential customers are targeted for the right platform.

Predictive Personalization

It is an ability and effort to predict the actions of users, depending on their previous behaviors. At present, AI is effectively using predictive personalization to improve their user experience by incorporating it with consumers’ everyday lives. The AI-powered personalization makes the customer feel like every product has been tailored only for them.

Predictive personalization comes handy for online shopping, where data collected from the customer behavior exhibited in online sessions are examined. It includes the amount of time used on websites, items, pages, form filled, purchases, and searches made.

By monitoring and processing this data, business organizations will be able to assess individual buyer needs, proposing the right items, and delivering them to their doorsteps. Therefore, the AI-infused process makes customer experience interactions much smoother and streamlined across different channels.

AI-Enabled Analytics for Vital Customer Visions

AI plays a vital role in providing companies with actionable insights by feeding intelligence into CRM, marketing automation, and other prime operational tools. They can integrate proven ideas to improve their customer engagement and empower employees by helping them in making informed decisions.

There are tools like facial recognition software, text analytics, and machine learning that can be used by businesses to know what their customers see, recognize the right messaging, and convey it in real-time. AI-enabled customer analytics can filter through a much more complex data space and thus uncover many more business opportunities.

Visual, Voice, and Text Engagements

The visual engagement, along with text and voice sentiment analysis helps companies to gauge emotions and sentiments in a different kind of communication. The AI-powered optical engagement technology analyzes facial expressions in face-to-face and video chat conversations.

The augmented processing uses voice biometrics found in vocal cords and modulations in phone calls to understand the emotions. With the help of these AI-based algorithms, organizations can quickly determine how to route communications and identify satisfaction. It will also help them to deliver positive sentiments to increase their lifetime values so that repeat business and more profit can be achieved.

Support Customer Support Agents

Customers always expect support agents to have the ability and knowledge to address their issues at earliest; so, they don’t have to remain on long waiting or transferred to multiple agents. The AI-powered contact center software can be set up to offer agents with the appropriate assistance that might help to enhance their performance. For example, by pre-populating an agent’s graphical user interface with relevant articles, documents, and manuals, based on the information collected by the virtual agent.

Machine learning technology will later analyze the customer interactions to determine what content is most helpful in each specific situation and then refine the algorithm. As a result, the agents can access the most useful information to reduce call-handling time, improve first contact resolution, and in turn, boosts the call center’s operational efficiency.

Support Real-Time Data-Driven Decision Making

With the availability of the consumer data and information, all you need is the ability to analyze and extract the actionable insights in real-time to inform and tell accurate decision-making.

Like for example, the AI-driven technology can organize and examine a massive amount of both structured and unstructured data from various sources to identify the market trends, understand their expectations, and meet their demands. It can surely help in choosing the right products, offer valid services, and also design useful messaging apps to improve their brand experience.

Final Thoughts

Both AI and Big data are at the forefront of technology now. They are predicting upcoming trends and are helping to improve everything from medical research to customer experiences. Artificial intelligence is the prime factor in leveraging big data and customer information to deliver an outstanding user experience. Now, the thing is that there are several AI-powered contact center software that users are preferred to use so you don’t have to start from the beginning.

To successfully integrate these technologies, you require to have a mature dataset and test the algorithms regularly to confirm their effectiveness. It is because a data-driven decision is excellent as the quality of your datasets and the software’s skill to derive the right and most accurate results.

